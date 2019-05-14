Lions sign sixth-rounder Travis Fulgham

Getty Images

The Lions have only one unsigned draft choice after getting sixth-rounder Travis Fulgham under contract Tuesday. Third-round safety Will Harris remains unsigned.

Fulgham, a receiver, became the first offensive player ever drafted out of Old Dominion.

He will compete for a backup role behind Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.

Fulgham, who began playing football late in high school, caught 63 of his 107 targets for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns last year. His 17.2 yards per catch ranked 38th in the country.

He finished his four-year career with 128 catches for 2,044 yards and 18 touchdowns.