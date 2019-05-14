Looking at the best conspiracy theories in the NFL

Getty Images

The NBA draft lottery happens tonight, and there could be a brand-new conspiracy theory regarding the team that randomly (or otherwise) secures dibs on Zion Williamson. That sparked memories of the NBA draft lottery that allowed the Knicks to secure dibs on Patrick Ewing in the first-ever draft lottery, 34 years ago.

And that sparked a PFT Live draft regarding the all-time best NFL conspiracy theories.

Simms and I chose three each, and even though he won the #rigged coin toss (not a conspiracy theory, a fact), I destroyed him (again, a fact).

Check out the segment, chime in with your comments, and let us know if there are any we missed. (As if I need to specifically ask for that.)