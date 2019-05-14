Looking at the best conspiracy theories in the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on May 14, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NBA draft lottery happens tonight, and there could be a brand-new conspiracy theory regarding the team that randomly (or otherwise) secures dibs on Zion Williamson. That sparked memories of the NBA draft lottery that allowed the Knicks to secure dibs on Patrick Ewing in the first-ever draft lottery, 34 years ago.

And that sparked a PFT Live draft regarding the all-time best NFL conspiracy theories.

Simms and I chose three each, and even though he won the #rigged coin toss (not a conspiracy theory, a fact), I destroyed him (again, a fact).

Check out the segment, chime in with your comments, and let us know if there are any we missed. (As if I need to specifically ask for that.)

 

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Looking at the best conspiracy theories in the NFL

  1. Now that you ask, here’s one:All Super Bowls victories in the 70’s by the Pittsburgh Steelers were fixed by the MOB for “personal” reasons!!

  2. Do you have another explanation for how the Patriots have 6 Superbowls since 2001?

    The AFCCG’s in ’17 and 18′ were so painfully obvious that something was going on.

    The Steelers beating the Seahawks was pretty bad

    Broncos winning Super Bowl 50

    The Rams mysteriously lucky playoff run this past season (not to mention how convenient it was that they landed so many draft choices without giving up any draft capitol while signing the biggest free agents on the market for middle of the road contracts?)

  4. “The Rams mysteriously lucky playoff run this past season…”

    Mysteriously lucky?? The Rams stomped Dallas. And they fought all the way back against New Orleans after going down 13-0 (whatever you think about the blown call, it’s undeniable that the Rams fought all the way back.) And by the way, two-time Pro Bowl QB Jared Goff clearly outplayed Dak Prescott and also outplayed Drew Brees. Check the numbers and check the scoreboards. Mysteriously lucky??

  5. Do you have another explanation for how the Patriots have 6 Superbowls since 2001?

    ————-

    Goat QB
    Goat HC/GM
    Goat OL coach
    Discipline
    Hard work
    Mental toughness

    Here they come….

  6. League bias against al Davis and the raiders for the lawsuit he won is obvious. Next would be rigged games, third would be the odd occurrence of teams drastically improving right as they are about to get new stadiums

  8. Geez… these comments are borderline idiotic.
    The crazy things mentioned here are not “conspiracy” theories.
    Fans complaining that a team won games (unless you are referring to some string of rigged or bad or close calls) is just plain stoopid…

  10. thecape15..here you go..

    easiest schedule last 20 years
    easiest schedule last 20 years..

    you get the point

  12. How about the most obvious conspiracy of the day?

    Saints got totally robbed of being in the Super Bowl and just got really ‘lucky’ and now pick 1st in the NBA draft.

    Who owns both teams?

    Smells fishy to me…

  13. easiest schedule last 20 years
    ————

    Ever since Brady is the QB, the schedule suddenly got easy?

    Huh.

    Thanks for letting me know.

  14. kayakattack says:
    May 14, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    Broncos winning Super Bowl 50

    —————————
    Yeah, Carolina would have won without the refs fixing the game. You saw how close it was.

  15. “Did someone seriously refer to Jared Goff as a “2 time Pro Bowl QB”??”

    Yeah, that’s some kind of problem, I guess.

    You take a QB no 1 overall, you can’t expect them all to be as good as Jeff George, Tim Couch, or Jamarcus Russell were.

  16. who leads the league in penalties, travels the most miles every year, is always scheduled in the early game on the east coast which has 4:30 am wake up calls for players, has lost every coin toss to determine draft spot, have no penalties ever called on other teams even when they pickup a MVP qb a slam him to the turf to dislocate his shoulder in a playoff game and no flag, called a defelcted pass off another team mate a reception (deception) which started a steelers dynasty, called a game sealing fumble a “tuck” which started the patriots dynasty, call an inadvertent whistle taking away a td fumble recovery, keep players that deserve to be in Canton out, and I could go on, but we all know there are 31 oter teams and then there are the Oakland Raiders!

  17. The lotto isn’t random, Minnesota has NEVER improved it’s position in the draft since it started in 1985. They also usually drop too. That is Mathematically impossible. Dave Stern started the phony nba lottery to bring Ewing to New York and everyone knows it. Add to it the way the refs call the games today and players flop. I do not watch it. Not fantastic Dave Stern.

  19. Oh, look, another opportunity for Raiders fans to cry about the tuck rule, 17 years and 4 months worth of tears. Yummy.

  20. 2005 Superbowl was clearly rigged. Two weeks of Jerome Bettis retirement talk on ESPN and his final game viewed as a homecoming in Detroit. Then the refs flagged every big play Seattle made, gifted Big Ben a phantom touchdown, and called Hasselbeck for an illegal block while tackling a guy who had intercepted him. Rigged.

  21. As a Warriors fan, I did not like the lottery because they never landed the number 1 pick, and it cost them dearly back in those days even when they had the worst record in the NBA.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!