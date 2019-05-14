Panthers claim Temarrick Hemingway

Getty Images

The Panthers claimed tight end Temarrick Hemingway off waivers from the Broncos, the team announced Tuesday.

Carolina waived tight end Thomas Duarte on Monday.

Hemingway, 25, has played 13 career games but has never made a catch.

The Rams made him a sixth-round pick in 2016. Hemingway appeared in eight games as a rookie.

He spent 2017 on injured reserve with a fractured fibula.

The Rams cut him out of the 2018 preseason but signed him to their practice squad. He lasted two weeks before the Rams removed him from the practice squad. The Broncos signed him to their practice squad last Oct. 2, and he earned a promotion to the 53-player roster Nov. 27 when Denver lost Jeff Heuerman to injury.

Hemingway played five games for the Broncos last season, getting four snaps on offense and 74 on special teams.