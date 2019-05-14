Patriots in great shape for 2020 compensatory picks

Getty Images

The Patriots have consistently spent wisely in free agency and reaped the rewards of compensatory picks, and that should happen in the 2020 NFL draft as well.

With the deadline for free agent signings to affect the compensatory pick formula next year now passed, New England leads the way in compensatory picks in the 2020 draft. According to Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com, the Patriots should get two third-round picks (for losing Trey Flowers and Trent Brown) and two sixth-round picks (for Cordarrelle Patterson and Malcom Brown). No other team is set to add that much draft capital when compensatory picks are awarded.

Other teams in good compensatory pick shape include the Seahawks (who should get a third-round pick for Earl Thomas, a fourth-round pick for Justin Coleman, a sixth-round pick for Shamar Stephen and a seventh-round pick for Mike Davis), the Eagles (who should get a third-round pick for Nick Foles and a fourth-round pick for Golden Tate) and the Ravens (who should get a third-round pick for Za'Darius Smith and a fourth-round pick for John Brown).

Smart teams seem to be prioritizing compensatory picks, and the Patriots, Seahawks, Eagles and Ravens have been among the smartest teams in the NFL. It helps that those teams have been run by coaches and general managers with good job security, which allows them to prioritize winning in the future, rather than going for the instant gratification of signing expensive free agents.