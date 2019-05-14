Patriots in great shape for 2020 compensatory picks

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 14, 2019, 9:39 AM EDT
The Patriots have consistently spent wisely in free agency and reaped the rewards of compensatory picks, and that should happen in the 2020 NFL draft as well.

With the deadline for free agent signings to affect the compensatory pick formula next year now passed, New England leads the way in compensatory picks in the 2020 draft. According to Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com, the Patriots should get two third-round picks (for losing Trey Flowers and Trent Brown) and two sixth-round picks (for Cordarrelle Patterson and Malcom Brown). No other team is set to add that much draft capital when compensatory picks are awarded.

Other teams in good compensatory pick shape include the Seahawks (who should get a third-round pick for Earl Thomas, a fourth-round pick for Justin Coleman, a sixth-round pick for Shamar Stephen and a seventh-round pick for Mike Davis), the Eagles (who should get a third-round pick for Nick Foles and a fourth-round pick for Golden Tate) and the Ravens (who should get a third-round pick for Za'Darius Smith and a fourth-round pick for John Brown).

Smart teams seem to be prioritizing compensatory picks, and the Patriots, Seahawks, Eagles and Ravens have been among the smartest teams in the NFL. It helps that those teams have been run by coaches and general managers with good job security, which allows them to prioritize winning in the future, rather than going for the instant gratification of signing expensive free agents.

  6. PantherP says:
    May 14, 2019 at 9:49 am
    some teams have been doing this for a while the media just noticed when it happens to the patriots.
    ——————
    With just as much success? Pats had 12 picks in this draft and 14 picks next draft – how many did your team assemble? Let me guess – less. Most remarkable for the Pats is that they almost always pick last, so have done the most with their talent/trades.

  7. It seems like the Pats are getting an unfair advantage but when you consider the quality players that they have lost then not so much. (Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, Nate Solder, Dion Lewis, Malcolm Butler, Malcolm Brown, Dwayne Allen, Danny Amendola, Logan Ryan and more)

  8. Every team knows these rules yet very few take advantage of them the way the Pats do.

    If you’re unhappy your team is not benefitting in the same way look no further than the GM of that team. They watch the Pats do this year after year and somehow can’t mange to do so themselves.

  10. tormundsbeard says:
    May 14, 2019 at 9:52 am
    Pay attention Micky Loomis and Sean Payton. Instead of always trading away future draft picks how about we collect some for a while.

    ———————–

    Loomis has been horrible for years and should have been fired by now. Simply wasting Brees’s years..

  11. kurdishpats1 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 9:54 am
    By 2021 this rule will not exist because of Belichick.

    ————————-

    100% truth

  12. streetyson says:
    May 14, 2019 at 9:59 am
    PantherP says:
    May 14, 2019 at 9:49 am
    some teams have been doing this for a while the media just noticed when it happens to the patriots.
    ——————
    With just as much success? Pats had 12 picks in this draft and 14 picks next draft – how many did your team assemble? Let me guess – less. Most remarkable for the Pats is that they almost always pick last, so have done the most with their talent/trades.
    ==========================================================================
    Do you have a list of what compensatory picks were an actual success on the field? You get compensatory picks because you decide to not pay your own free agents. I think Patterson & Malcolm Brown were better than 6th round picks. I don’t consider that a win. Losing two starters and getting 3rd round picks in return probably isn’t a win either.

  13. They develop other teams prized free agents and in return get more end of the round draft picks. Sort of a win win for the NFL.

  14. >>Smart teams seem to be prioritizing compensatory picks, and the Patriots, Seahawks, Eagles and Ravens have been among the smartest teams in the NFL.

    And the same dumb teams are “winning free agency” by overspending on aging vets, and in the process not getting compensatory picks.
    It’s not like this is hidden information. Are some GMs just plain dumb, and don’t bother looking around? Don’t they look at successful teams and ask “What are they doing right?”. Or are they a bunch of hack “old school” GMs, who need to be replaced?

  15. T.Brown, Flowers, Patterson and M. Brown for

    the 100th, 101st, 204th, 205th picks in the draft.

    Great deal?

    In order to accurately assess which team is reaping rewards for compensatory picks one needs to analyze the players they have selected with those picks.

  17. Orchids of Asia Groupon says:
    May 14, 2019 at 10:35 am
    Basically any team whose GM builds up equity does this. So to say they’re “smarter” than other teams is not really true.

    More like “more secure.”

    ——————

    Umm, no, BB really is smarter than your GM and everyone else.

  18. mumfio says:
    May 14, 2019 at 10:28 am
    streetyson says:
    May 14, 2019 at 9:59 am
    PantherP says:
    May 14, 2019 at 9:49 am
    some teams have been doing this for a while the media just noticed when it happens to the patriots.
    ——————
    With just as much success? Pats had 12 picks in this draft and 14 picks next draft – how many did your team assemble? Let me guess – less. Most remarkable for the Pats is that they almost always pick last, so have done the most with their talent/trades.
    ==========================================================================
    Do you have a list of what compensatory picks were an actual success on the field? You get compensatory picks because you decide to not pay your own free agents. I think Patterson & Malcolm Brown were better than 6th round picks. I don’t consider that a win. Losing two starters and getting 3rd round picks in return probably isn’t a win either.

    ————————

    I believe there was a list of this the other day and I can’t find it, but it sure is impressive a was the JimmyG haul.

    Your jealousy remains delicious.

  20. Hopefully they use some of those 3rd round comp picks to add to their deluge of recent 2nd/3rd round success stories like Antonio Garcia, Derek Rivers, Cyrus Jones, Brissett, Vincent Valentine, Jordan Richards, Geneo Grissom, etc. Some really deep talent there.

  21. It seems to me that picking up a player for a one year deal is the ticket for a 3rd round pick..these are the picks teams are usring to trade up in the draft to a high 2nd or low 1st. Not bad.

  22. The TBrown deal was a beautiful thing. Pats traded the 95th pk for Brown and the 143rd. They used 143 on very promising LB JBentley. They had Brown for 1 yr @1.9 mil, playing at a very high level in winning another SBowl. Now they get the 100th pk back next yr. It doesn’t get much better than that.

  24. It will be nice to have those extra picks. More picks means more flexibility in the draft for trades. With 12 picks the Pats made 7 trades and wound up with 10 players. And while it blew my mind that they traded up to pick a freaking PUNTER, most considered the Pats had a good draft. We shall see.

    But here’s the thing. The BEST of these comp picks come at the bottom of the 3rd round. So losing a significant starter for a chance to pick the 100th best player in the draft isn’t front page news. In reality it’s a small consolation prize. It helps ease the pain, but it’s not likely that you are going to pick a player who will end up being a good as the guy you lost with that 100th pick. Sure it COULD happen, but statistically…not so much.

    The Pats have had the unfair DISADVANTAGE of picking at the end of every round for most the past 2 decades. I think their average pick in the first round is 27th over the years. Usually a player picked that low will have a 2nd round grade. So while the haters will rail about this as being an “unfair advantage” they will forget that THEIR teams have the REAL unfair advantage every April.

  25. mikespillane337 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 10:53 am

    Mumfio… 6 superbowls speak for themselves, what stats are you looking for.
    =========================================================================
    So the Pats have been a dynasty because of compensatory picks?? Really? No.

    It is strictly that The Pats lucked into drafting Tom Brady in the 6th round. Belichick was a losing head coach before Brady became a starter. BB was fired as the head coach of the Browns & was 5-11 the year before Brady started due to Bledsoe’s injury. The dynasty begins and ends with Brady.

  26. I am not sure if this is actually a strategy by the patriots, or a logical outgrowth of their philosophy. They tend to get rid of players who are at or near their peak. This keeps cost down, and keeps them out of the big financial discussions about paying players that we hear from everybody else. And if they’re fortunate enough to trade them, they are probably at their max value. The compensatory picks seem to just follow the way they work. Maybe it’s part of the overall strategy, but I think the idea of getting rid of players before they begin to decline is the real key to their plans. How many teams are stuck with the cleaning players with big contracts who are Almost untradable with the contract they have.

  27. If the Patriots win the Superbowl watch and see they will change the compesentory picks how there handed out just like how they wanted to change the overtime rule when Patriots beat the Chiefs.

  28. patfanken says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:13 am

    The Pats have had the unfair DISADVANTAGE of picking at the end of every round for most the past 2 decades.

    ****************************************************************************

    Excluding exceptions for ties, draft ordering is *completely* determined by prior season’s performance. The same decision rules are applied to every team in the league. In what universe is that remotely unfair?

  30. idislikespeciousness says:
    May 14, 2019 at 10:33 am

    T.Brown, Flowers, Patterson and M. Brown for

    the 100th, 101st, 204th, 205th picks in the draft.

    Great deal?

    In order to accurately assess which team is reaping rewards for compensatory picks one needs to analyze the players they have selected with those picks.
    _________________________-
    What you are ignoring in this Salary Cap league is that the money NOT spent on those players exists to be used on others. In short, the Pats are getting replacement players, likely extra cap room, and free picks in exchange for players they choose not to resign.

  31. Not an expert on compensatory picks but shouldn’t the Ravens get a pick for losing CJ Mosely or does the signing of Earl Thomas somehow offset that loss?

  32. mmmpierogi says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:25 am
    patfanken says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:13 am

    The Pats have had the unfair DISADVANTAGE of picking at the end of every round for most the past 2 decades.

    ****************************************************************************

    Excluding exceptions for ties, draft ordering is *completely* determined by prior season’s performance. The same decision rules are applied to every team in the league. In what universe is that remotely unfair?

    ———————–

    Umm, he’s simply pointing out how unbelievable BB is as a GM. BB has literally broken the NFL.

    Seriously. Broken it.

  33. Tom Brady is the best QB in the AFC, thus they go to the super bowl most years. The compensatory picks really have nothing to do with it. The team with the best QB wins the most games, it’s not rocket science.

  34. mumfio says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:14 am
    mikespillane337 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 10:53 am

    Mumfio… 6 superbowls speak for themselves, what stats are you looking for.
    =========================================================================
    So the Pats have been a dynasty because of compensatory picks?? Really? No.

    It is strictly that The Pats lucked into drafting Tom Brady in the 6th round. Belichick was a losing head coach before Brady became a starter. BB was fired as the head coach of the Browns & was 5-11 the year before Brady started due to Bledsoe’s injury. The dynasty begins and ends with Brady.

    ———————–

    Detecting what kind of QB and person you want to lead your team is not “luck”. BB worked out Rattay and Brady. Dick Rhebein, the QB coach thought Brady was the better fit. They then selected Brady in the draft. How that is “luck” is beyond me.

    Luck would be Bill Polian cupcaling to the Colts with the #1 overall pick and taking Peyton Manning.

    THAT is luck for Bill Polian.

    Get it, Einstein?

    Lastly, if BB spends every day with Brady, his knowledge and acumen alone benefits Brady.

    Brady would in no way, shape or form, have developed the same way and gotten to the highs he has without the way BB has groomed him.

    Who honestly would believe that the greatest GM and Coach in sports history would somehow not have been a benefit Tom Brady?

    A moron. That’s who.

  35. 2020 compensatory picks cannot catch passes, block, run, or tackle during the 2019 season. They got a compensatory pick for Trent Brown, but they will have to find someone to play at right tackle.

  36. I’ve never understood the point of compensation picks. Why are teams rewarded with draft picks for not resigning their own players? It makes zero sense.

  37. The salary cap came into effect in 1993 while compensatory picks first came into use in 1994 as a way of addressing the player losses caused by the cap and have proven pivotal for several franchises. With 39 compensatory picks over that period New England is fourth behind the 50 awarded the Ravens and the 42 awarded the Cowboys and Packers. The use of the picks has netted some players of note: Tom Brady, Larry Allen, Brian Dawkins, Hines Ward, La’Roi Glover, Dak Prescott, Pat Tillman, Chris Simms, Ryan Succop, David Tyree, James Conner, Mike Vrabel, …. Belichick has been very active in accumulating the picks since he became head coach of the Patriots (36 of the 39), but so have the Ravens under Ossie Newsome who was a front office executive (1991-2019)during Bill Belichick’s tenure as the Cleveland Browns Head Coach (1991-1996) before the team moved to Baltimore. Belichick served as the de facto general manager of the Browns so it is safe to assume he hired Newsome who carried on the strategy. Atlanta had 10 picks from 1994-2008. It has had more than a dozen compensatory picks under Thomas Dimitroff, another Belichick disciple. In fact, the five general managers who have trained under Belichick have spread the approach as well as Belichick’s cap philosophy so it is not surprising that other teams are finally paying attention. Given the impact of compensatory picks on roster construction it seems unlikely that the practice will be discontinued anytime soon as it is reflected in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (Article 6, Section 10).

  38. omeimontis says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:46 am
    2020 compensatory picks cannot catch passes, block, run, or tackle during the 2019 season. They got a compensatory pick for Trent Brown, but they will have to find someone to play at right tackle.

    ——————————

    LMAO

    You know absolutely nothing.

    ISaiah Wynn will be the new LT> He was the 22nd overall pick in last year’s draft. LOL

    Dante Scarnecchia is the greatest OL coach of all time and their RT is Marcus Cannon who has been there for years now, with 3 SB appearances and 2 rings as a 5th rd pick.

    TRY AGAIN

    So, BB wins again. He’s 2-3 steps ahead of you and me, and every other GM out there. Period.

  40. If the team with the best QB wins the most games, how has Aaron Rodgers missed the playoffs the last 2 yrs?

    The Pats starting RT will again be MCannon. They drafted TBrown’s replacement last yr with their 1rst rnd pk. He was redshirted due to injury.

  42. tylawspick6 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:42 am

    mumfio says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:14 am
    mikespillane337 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 10:53 am

    Mumfio… 6 superbowls speak for themselves, what stats are you looking for.
    =========================================================================
    So the Pats have been a dynasty because of compensatory picks?? Really? No.

    It is strictly that The Pats lucked into drafting Tom Brady in the 6th round. Belichick was a losing head coach before Brady became a starter. BB was fired as the head coach of the Browns & was 5-11 the year before Brady started due to Bledsoe’s injury. The dynasty begins and ends with Brady.

    ———————–

    Detecting what kind of QB and person you want to lead your team is not “luck”. BB worked out Rattay and Brady. Dick Rhebein, the QB coach thought Brady was the better fit. They then selected Brady in the draft. How that is “luck” is beyond me.

    Luck would be Bill Polian cupcaling to the Colts with the #1 overall pick and taking Peyton Manning.

    THAT is luck for Bill Polian.

    Get it, Einstein?

    Lastly, if BB spends every day with Brady, his knowledge and acumen alone benefits Brady.

    Brady would in no way, shape or form, have developed the same way and gotten to the highs he has without the way BB has groomed him.

    Who honestly would believe that the greatest GM and Coach in sports history would somehow not have been a benefit Tom Brady?

    A moron. That’s who.
    ================================================================================================
    Getting a QB @ pick #199 to be a Hall of Famer & 6-time super bowl champion is total luck. Check the entire history of the NFL, it never happened before. Belichick had Brady as ,wait for it, a back up to Drew Bledsoe. If Bledsoe doesn’t get injured, Brady wouldn’t have played. If BB was so smart, why wouldn’t he made Brady the starter to begin with? Get it Einstein?

    It was a fluke, plain and simple. It’s luck because ALL TEAMS INCLUDING the PATRIOTS passed on brady 5 times until the pats finally took him, probably as camp fodder like most 6th round picks. AS I stated before BB was a losing head coach prior to starting Brady. BB was fired by the Browns and was 5-11 the year before BB started Brady due to injury to the starter, Drew Bledsoe. Belichick’s record before Brady compared to with Brady is a joke. Talent wins. People think Phil Jackson is the greatest Basketball coach of all time due to 11 titles, but he had the best talent in the league on his teams for decades. The Heat’s coach, Erik Sproelstra, won 2 titles with the big three, does that make him the best coach? Of course not.

  43. tylawspick6 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:35 am

    Umm, he’s simply pointing out how unbelievable BB is as a GM. BB has literally broken the NFL.

    Seriously. Broken it.

    *********************************************************************

    Actually, no — that’s not at all how it read. Thanks for the typical self-grandiose/self-delusional spin, though. Always good for a laugh.

  44. What people also seem to be missing about how smart this is, is it’s not just about whom you pick with compensatory pks. They’re draft capital to move around the board. Since you could trade them in 2017, Pats compensatory pks were part of trades to get important veterans like, Cooks, Van Noy, CPatterson and JGordon. They allowed them to move up in the draft to select IWynn, BBerrios, YCajuste, JStidham, and JWilliams. It’s too early to tell on these players, but I like the chances at least 2 or 3 of these guys are studs. They also got the Bears 2020 2nd rnd pk in trade involving CPks

  45. idislikespeciousness says:
    May 14, 2019 at 10:33 am
    T.Brown, Flowers, Patterson and M. Brown for

    the 100th, 101st, 204th, 205th picks in the draft.

    Great deal?

    In order to accurately assess which team is reaping rewards for compensatory picks one needs to analyze the players they have selected with those picks.
    ====================
    To some extent that is true. But some value can be assessed already. Flowers was drafted at 101 so getting that back (and possibly more) in return seems like a win. It’s also possible they got TBrown for a 3rd (the same pick they gave up for him) and a 5th (what they got back from SF in addition to Brown) when everything is said and done. Neither of which factor in the performance of the replacement players taken with those picks. Brown\Paterson were pieces but not full timers. They need to be replaced but that could come in many forms.

  47. This thread proves that Mike REALLY needs to get someone to develop a “reply” function to the comment section. It’s not like they have to invent the technology. Every fan board in the country has one, and has for 20 years. What’s the problem, guys?

  48. Ummmm ok, so, in recent memory who are the players who were compensatory draft pics that ended up being the guy who rose the team up, who was the backbone of the whole organization, who was the franchise player at that position, who were hall of famers? (Seriously how many hall of famers or consistent all-pros came in the league as mid and low level (bc that’s what compemsatory picks are) players who ended up holding the franchise on their shoulders???

    ….cricket…. cricket…… cricket….

    What is the fascination with compensatory pics?????

  49. Haters out in full force today I see.. Let’s not forget all the money involved here too. By not signing Flowers ( I will miss him ) or Brown , the Pats save millions that can be used for depth while the extra picks develop..

  52. And people still want to understand why the Patriots are so good?

    Get a lot of Draft Picks and apply a 50% success rate (at best) to more guys and you get a stronger team.

    The Patriots also remover more players from their board than any other team.

    I believe their final board only has about 60 or so players on it, as opposed to 200 something for other teams.

    Sure they will take good Football players off their board, but their board will be comprised of Good Players who fit their Culture. Not their System, their Culture. The Patriots Culture IS their System.

  53. Being able to trade those comp picks is also a good thing. Getting as high as a 3rd round comp pick plus additional late comp picks might be able to get you back into the 2nd round of the draft or the following year.

  54. Will Webster, Cajuste or Berrios make an impact on the Pats? Maybe, I hope so.

    Elandon Roberts and Ted Karras will be UFA’s in 2020 and they have been fairly productive as compensatory picks.

    Every other compensatory pick has come and gone, some making contributions, some not making the team. Cam Fleming, Nick Kaczur, David Givens were some useful players picked after the realignment. Brady was obviously the best.

  57. Eagles too lol Howie’s been a cap wizard for the past 4 years plus its unprecedented what he did with Chips bad signings

  58. tylawspick6 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Detecting what kind of QB and person you want to lead your team is not “luck”. BB worked out Rattay and Brady. Dick Rhebein, the QB coach thought Brady was the better fit. They then selected Brady in the draft. How that is “luck” is beyond me.

    Luck would be Bill Polian cupcaling to the Colts with the #1 overall pick and taking Peyton Manning.

    THAT is luck for Bill Polian.

    Get it, Einstein?
    —————————————-

    Please enlighten us as to how picking Tom Brady over Tim Rattay at the end of the draft is skill, but choosing Peyton Manning over Ryan Leaf at the top of the draft is luck. Both pairs of QBs were seen as relatively equal at the time. If they really thought that much of Tom Brady and thought a HOF career was within the parameters of his possible outcomes, they would have picked him a lot higher. Essentially, the more of an outlier a player is from his expected performance, the more likely it is that a team got lucky.

    It’s no shame, you HAVE to be lucky to have the success the Patriots have had. So don’t be so churlish that you can’t admit it.

  59. Just think how lucky the saints were when Miami chose to sign Culpepper instead of Brees. Or how about GB, Favre got drafted by the falcons and then Rodgers fell in the draft. How about the cowboys and Romo(undrafted), 49ers and Jerry Rice (Patriots traded that pick)

  60. Having the GOAT coach and QB is what keeps this train rolling. Not compensatory draft picks.

