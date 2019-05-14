Patriots sign first-rounder N’Keal Harry

AP

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry‘s first NFL contract is in place.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Harry has agreed to a deal with the Patriots. It’s a four-year deal worth nearly $10.1 million with a signing bonus of just over $5.36 million. There is also a team option for a fifth season.

Harry is the first wide receiver taken in the first round since Bill Belichick took over football operations in New England and his chances of earning early playing time are promising if he can grasp all that the team will be asking him to do.

With Harry under contract, the only unsigned Patriots draft picks are third-rounders Chase Winovich and Damien Harris. There are also 17 unsigned first-round picks around the league.