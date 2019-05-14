Police investigating why 80+ shots were fired at Frank Reich’s assistant’s home

Getty Images

Police in Indianapolis are investigating a Mother’s Day shooting that resulted in over 80 shots being fired at the home of Colts head coach Frank Reich’s assistant Parks Frazier.

Neither Frazier nor anyone else was injured in the shooting, which witnesses say was carried out by eight men who got out of three cars outside of the house. Per a report from WTHR, the street outside the house was littered with shell casings from five different handguns and rifles.

“About five minutes until six, I was in the kitchen trying to fix myself a little meal,” one of Frazier’s neighbors told the station. “All at once boom, boom, boom! It was very loud, and it sounded like it was tearing up my house.”

The Colts had no comment beyond saying they were glad that Frazier was not harmed. Police have not made any arrests, but they recovered a cellphone from the street that they believe belonged to one of the shooters.