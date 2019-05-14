Police investigating why 80+ shots were fired at Frank Reich’s assistant’s home

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

Police in Indianapolis are investigating a Mother’s Day shooting that resulted in over 80 shots being fired at the home of Colts head coach Frank Reich’s assistant Parks Frazier.

Neither Frazier nor anyone else was injured in the shooting, which witnesses say was carried out by eight men who got out of three cars outside of the house. Per a report from WTHR, the street outside the house was littered with shell casings from five different handguns and rifles.

“About five minutes until six, I was in the kitchen trying to fix myself a little meal,” one of Frazier’s neighbors told the station. “All at once boom, boom, boom! It was very loud, and it sounded like it was tearing up my house.”

The Colts had no comment beyond saying they were glad that Frazier was not harmed. Police have not made any arrests, but they recovered a cellphone from the street that they believe belonged to one of the shooters.

41 responses to “Police investigating why 80+ shots were fired at Frank Reich’s assistant’s home

  3. I bet there’s going to be one heck of a story here. And in the end the Patriots will lose a draft pick.

  5. “Police have not made any arrests, but they recovered a cellphone from the street that they believe belonged to one of the shooters.”

    Sheesh, that guy’s probably safer in a cage right now than on the street where the people he can implicate can get to him.

  7. I hope we can find out more about this. Where was Marvin Harrison when this occurred?

  9. “but they recovered a cellphone from the street that they believe belonged to one of the shooters.”

    These morons have the intelligence of a rock….

  13. Hot dog, it’s feudin’ time boys! Git out the skeetch hounds and the over unners we’s off to an Indy picnic!

  14. redlikethepig says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:46 pm
    I bet there’s going to be one heck of a story here. And in the end the Patriots will lose a draft pick.

    ————————————————–

    I don’t care who you are, that’s some funny stuff right there!

  15. Something like this happen in our suburban neighborhood a couple of years ago. Old retired guy (an electrician his whole working life) and his wife were sleeping at like one a.m. in the morning when some car drives up and shoots several bullets through their living room window four houses away from our house. The cops figured it was some idiot who had the wrong address for a drug deal gone wrong. Luckily nobody was hurt. We sure live in crazy times.

  16. If they have any ammo left they’re gonna go after the dude who lost his phone. What an idiot.

  17. That’s something you usually only see in movies. In fact, I can’t ever remember hearing about this happening in real life except for the St. Valentine’s Day massacre. It makes me wonder what exactly motivated this to happen. This is going to be very interesting.

  18. Looking for motive? His contract with the team has a “no trade, no cut” clause.

  20. Ban him from the league immediatly without any proof he did something, like you want to do with Tyreke Hill

  22. I don’t know, I think if I’m an assistant to the head coach of an NFL team (any team!) I’d find a better neighborhood to live in. This is for sure, Naptown isn’t exactly the “Mayberry” people like to make it out to be.

  23. warhawk7611 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:29 pm
    It’s either a woman, money, drugs, or in todays world “disrespect”.

    *******************************************************************

    You hit the nail on the head. This isn’t a random act but was meant to “send a message”. Less than a 1% chance it’s not one of those 3.

  24. redlikethepig says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:46 pm
    I bet there’s going to be one heck of a story here. And in the end the Patriots will lose a draft pick
    ————————

    You win, Sir!

  25. 12brichandfamous says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:45 pm
    I used to watch ‘The Wire.’ Its a burner cell and useless. Who dumps their $700 to $1000 phone?
    ————————————-

    But did you also stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night?

  26. It was to send a message. Pay your bill. I dont know what the bill is for. Parks frazier must know someone off post road. The riverside boys wouldnt waste their time with a message. Haughville guys stick to the west side. Brookside boys dont have time.

  27. Five guns, 80 bullets, nobody shot.

    Frazier lives in a barn?
    ————————————-
    They must be stormtroopers shoot at him…

  29. 80 rounds fired and not a single one hits anyone? First, that’s great news, nobody injured. Second, this sounds like an old episode of “The A-Team.” An impossible number of bullets shot in each episode but nobody ever got hit. Sometimes life truly does imitate art. I love it when a plan comes together…

  36. “Ban him from the league immediatly without any proof he did something, like you want to do with Tyreke Hill”

    Hill admitted to punching a 3 year old in the chest on tape to make him “respect” Hill, and he also threatened his now pregnant again fiance, the same one he choked and punched in college when she was pregnant then. That’s a long way from “without any proof he did something”.

    SMH

  41. Doolin Danger says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:43 pm
    I don’t know, I think if I’m an assistant to the head coach of an NFL team (any team!) I’d find a better neighborhood to live in. This is for sure, Naptown isn’t exactly the “Mayberry” people like to make it out to be.

    ———————————————————————————-

    It’s not a bad neighborhood. But he’s also not rich either, he’s not making big money and living in Carmel

