Ravens sign Joe Horn Jr.

Getty Images

Wide receiver Joe Horn Jr. got a chance to make an impression on the Ravens at their rookie minicamp and he apparently made a positive one.

The Ravens announced that they have signed Horn on Tuesday. They waived linebacker Ejuan Price in a corresponding move.

Horn is the son of former Chiefs and Saints wideout Joe Horn and played at Northeast Mississippi Community College — where his father was and still is coaching — before moving on to Division II Missouri Western. He had modest stats at the school last season — 15 catches for 246 yards — but the Ravens saw enough to keep him around a little longer.

The elder Horn had his own unlikely path to the NFL. After playing at Itawamba Community College, Horn spent two years out of football before sending tapes of workouts to teams in the U.S. and Canada. He landed in the CFL and then was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 1996 draft.