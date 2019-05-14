Report: Bill Belichick expected to serve as defensive coordinator

Posted by Charean Williams on May 14, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
The Patriots haven’t had a defensive coordinator since Greg Schiano abruptly left in March after only one month on the job.

Defensive line coach Bret Bielema, the former head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas, is the most qualified defensive assistant to take over those duties. But it appears Bill Belichick will handle them himself, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports.

Belichick last called defensive plays in 2010, but he has remained involved in the defense even when Matt Patricia and then Brian Flores were calling plays.

Belichick works with the defensive linemen during the game and “often” told Patricia and Flores when to call blitzes, according to Volin.

  4. He has always been the defence cordinator and Brady offense cordinator.Nothing has changed

  8. But he didn’t yell “Malcolm, go!” that was Flores, he just told Flores to tell Malcolm Butler to go in, bringing 3 CBS into the final play of the Super Bowl and ending the Seahawks’ single-year dynasty.

    One of my favorite quotes in sports history was by Deion Sanders…”Any time a quarterback can go over and go off on the offensive coordinator; that’s his team”

    Goat was 36-44 in Cleveland. Hmmm wonder why he has such a good record with the Pats.
    Early on Brady was discovered (Bledsoe injury) and Tom’s excellent play gave Belichick time to develop into what he is today. They are a great combo obviously.

    Give credit where credit is due, Bill just had his finest season, his best coaching masterpiece ever with what he had talent wise.

    As a Buffalo fan here I hope that was the peak.

  17. It is not a secret that BB has been spreading himself too thin for years now with a relatively small coaching staff every year, and his fingers in every recipe in the building.

    Tough to argue with the results though from BB, the Greatest NFL Head Coach of All-Time, as well as the Greatest NFL GM of All-Time.

    He inherited a complete cluster*
    And the building blocks he put in place during that time won a superb owl how many years later as the Baltimore Ravens?
  19. As a Buffalo fan here I hope that was the peak.
    If it’s any consolation I use to say ALL THE TIME back in the late 80’s and early 90’s as a Patriots fan, “Why can’t my Pats be more like the Bills?”

    It’s all a big cycle. I’m enjoying this time on top. Good luck to you and your fans. Hang in there. We have more in common than opposing fans often realize.

    Belichick is still the LAST COACH to win a playoff game in Cleveland.

    If you can’t see he is the greatest even without his 6 SuperBowl wins since leaving the Browns (and 8 in total) you need to get your eyes and brain checked.

  21. Hopefully he takes on too much workload and suffers in other areas of his coaching.

    EVERYBODY is good at that.

    Fun fact they beat the Pats in that game.

    As to DC, I have little doubt that Mayo will be groomed as the next one. He’s starting out as LB coach, but he ran the D when he was on the field as a player, and he will end up running it and calling plays quite possibly by the end of the coming season. If not this one the year after.

  25. Jimmy Johnson went 1-15 and 7-9 his first two years as the cowboys coach, so what’s your point? Haven’t you ever heard it’s not how you start it’s how you finish.

  26. And by the time Mayo moves on to a HC job somewhere else (cause don’t they all eventually?) Hightower should be about ready to slide into that spot!

    As to DC, I have little doubt that Mayo will be groomed as the next one. He’s starting out as LB coach, but he ran the D when he was on the field as a player, and he will end up running it and calling plays quite possibly by the end of the coming season. If not this one the year after.

