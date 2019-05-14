Report: Bill Belichick expected to serve as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Patriots haven’t had a defensive coordinator since Greg Schiano abruptly left in March after only one month on the job.

Defensive line coach Bret Bielema, the former head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas, is the most qualified defensive assistant to take over those duties. But it appears Bill Belichick will handle them himself, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports.

Belichick last called defensive plays in 2010, but he has remained involved in the defense even when Matt Patricia and then Brian Flores were calling plays.

Belichick works with the defensive linemen during the game and “often” told Patricia and Flores when to call blitzes, according to Volin.