Report: Johnathan Cyprien cleared after torn ACL

Getty Images

The Titans released safety Johnathan Cyprien in March in a move that cleared cap space while Cyprien worked to return from the torn ACL he suffered last August.

Cyprien has continued that rehab effort over the last couple of months and he’s reportedly progressed to a point where he’s ready for football work. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cyprien has been cleared to get back on the field.

Schefter adds that Cyprien has heard interest from multiple teams and that he is expected to sign with a team before training camp starts this summer.

Cyprien had 57 tackles and a sack in 10 starts for the Titans in 2017. He spent the first four years of his career with the Jaguars.