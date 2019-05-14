Report: Odell Beckham participating in Browns first OTA

Getty Images

The biggest offseason addition to the Browns roster was spotted at the team’s facility on Monday and wide receiver Odell Beckham is expected to be there on Tuesday as well.

Beckham has not been participating in the team’s voluntary work over the last six weeks, but it appears he will be joining his new teammates as they kick off organized team activities on Tuesday.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Beckham will be taking part in the workout. The practice session will have players in helmets without full pads and they’ll be able to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills provided there’s no live contact during the drills.

The Browns have expressed no issues with Beckham’s choice to prepare for the season on his own, but they’ll surely be happy to have him around the team as the final phase of the offseason program gets underway.