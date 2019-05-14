Reshad Jones not at OTAs, Dolphins expect him at mandatory minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Getty Images

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said in April that safety Reshad Jones is going to be part of the team’s roster in 2019, but he continues to stay away from the team this offseason.

Grier was responding to a question about chatter regarding Jones’ departure from Miami as part of the rebuilding effort that’s been going on this year. Jones’ absence from voluntary work this offseason did little quell that speculation and head coach Brian Flores said on Tuesday that the veteran won’t be joining the team for Organized Team Activities.

Flores said he’s spoken to Jones, but declined to share any details other than that the safety is expected to be at mandatory minicamp next month.

“We’ve had a few conversations. I’m going to keep those conversations between he and I,” Flores said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Jones is set to make just over $13 million this season and there would be little salary cap relief in the event the Dolphins decided to move on without him.

5 responses to “Reshad Jones not at OTAs, Dolphins expect him at mandatory minicamp

  3. tylawspick6 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 10:43 am
    Wow.

    Guy gets 13 mil per and won’t show up and lead. Good luck in that hot mess, Flores! You wanted it, you got it.
    It’s Flores team now. He will fail just like every single Belichick assistant has done before him. Special treatment stays in Foxboro.

  4. Looks like G5 flew a little to close to the Bermuda triangle after his antics last season. He needs to be traded or released, he quit on his team & the fans last season, cant have that.

  5. vaphinfan says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:15 am
    Hint:

    Kraft is smart, owns the Pats and let’s BB do his thing.

    Ross owns the Dolphins, is a moron, actually hired Tannenboob and now hired another unqualified bozo in Grier right now.

    All 3 roles have to work in conjunction with one another. It has nothing to do with BB’s assistants, it has to do with the horrible egos of billionaires who don’t get it yet.

    Your fanbase blows so it needs flash and awe with pretty uniforms, gimmicks and hype to generate any attempt at that stadium selling out.

    When the Pats play there it’s like a home game. So, talk to your owner and other owners who have only cared about a quick buck as opposed to understanding teambuilding and winning.

