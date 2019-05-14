Reshad Jones not at OTAs, Dolphins expect him at mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said in April that safety Reshad Jones is going to be part of the team’s roster in 2019, but he continues to stay away from the team this offseason.

Grier was responding to a question about chatter regarding Jones’ departure from Miami as part of the rebuilding effort that’s been going on this year. Jones’ absence from voluntary work this offseason did little quell that speculation and head coach Brian Flores said on Tuesday that the veteran won’t be joining the team for Organized Team Activities.

Flores said he’s spoken to Jones, but declined to share any details other than that the safety is expected to be at mandatory minicamp next month.

“We’ve had a few conversations. I’m going to keep those conversations between he and I,” Flores said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Jones is set to make just over $13 million this season and there would be little salary cap relief in the event the Dolphins decided to move on without him.