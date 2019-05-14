Ryan Fitzpatrick first up at quarterback for Dolphins

AP

The Dolphins have declared an open competition for their starting quarterback job.

But the old guy is getting the first crack at it.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Ryan Fitzpatrick took the first snap with the starting offense during 7-on-7 drills in this morning’s OTA practice.

Letting him go first instead of Josh Rosen‘s likely a matter of courtesy and inertia at the moment, as Fitzpatrick was there first.

But it makes little sense for them to trade for Rosen and not play him, as this year’s an early audition for the future. Fitzpatrick is good enough to step in temporarily, but Rosen’s the only quarterback on their roster at the moment with the chance to play a significant role for them beyond 2019 (no offense to Jake Rudock, he says, while providing the offense).