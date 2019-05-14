Ryan Fitzpatrick: I try to lead by example, if people want to follow they can

AP

The Dolphins have moved into the organized team activity portion of their offseason program and that means doing 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills with the first team offense.

Ryan Fitzpatrick got the first crack at leading that offense on Tuesday and reports from the session were that he had a more productive day than Josh Rosen. There’s a lot of time between now and September for that to change, but it may remain the same and Fitzpatrick shared his view on being a veteran ahead of a young quarterback on Tuesday.

“I think the way that I’ve done it throughout my career, whether I’m the guy or not the guy, is I try to prepare the best way I can prepare and do the things that have gotten me where I am in my career, and if guys choose to view that as an example and follow it, they can,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Miami Herald. “If they don’t, they can do whatever they want, but I’m a guy that’s going to work hard and try to lead by example and if people want to follow, they can.”

Fitzpatrick wouldn’t say if he would have signed with the Dolphins had Rosen already been in Miami, but did say he accepted the team’s offer because it offered him a chance to play that didn’t exist with other clubs. Stringing together a lot more days like Tuesday will help those chances come to fruition.