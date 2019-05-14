Ryan Jensen: Big difference with Bruce Arians is accountability

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have a new head coach this season and one of Bruce Arians’ players has identified a big difference from the Dirk Koetter days.

While questions about how the team will look on the field will have to wait until pads come on later this year, center Ryan Jensen says that Arians and his staff have shown they’ll demand more of the players than the previous administration.

“There’s quite a bit of different stuff,” Jensen said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “The one thing that really sticks out to me is the way B.A. is going to keep guys accountable. And that’s big. You know, he’s got that personality that he wants to win and it’s the guys’ team, the players’ team. That’s how he approaches it, where he’s just a head coach but the culture he’s trying to set is that it’s the players’ team. And that comes with players keeping players accountable, and I think that’s going to be a big change this year for us.”

Jensen’s take isn’t an uncommon one to hear after a coaching change and there are plenty of examples of culture changes fizzling out once the team actually starts playing games. Arians and company will spend the next few months doing what they can to ensure that’s not the case in Tampa.