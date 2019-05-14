Saints re-sign rookie linebacker Chase Hansen

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed undrafted rookie linebacker Chase Hansen after releasing him last week.

Hansen signed with the team after going undrafted out of the University of Utah. However, the Saints waived him prior to the team’s rookie mini-camp last week.

Hansen had 114 tackles with 22 for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended and one fumble recovery in 12 games for the Utes last season.

The Saints had an open roster spot and did not have to clear room for Hansen’s addition.