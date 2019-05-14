Seahawks sign four draft choices

Getty Images

The Seahawks came to terms with four more of their 11 draft picks, signing fourth-rounder Gary Jennings, sixth-rounders Travis Homer and Demarcus Christmas and seventh-rounder John Ursua.

That leaves only first-rounder L.J. Collier, second-rounder D.K. Metcalf and third-rounder Cody Barton unsigned.

Jennings, a receiver from West Virginia, and Ursua, a receiver from the University of Hawaii, both missed the rookie minicamp with hamstring injuries. The Seahawks drafted them after it became clear they wouldn’t have veteran Doug Baldwin, whom they released last week with a failed physical.

Christmas, a defensive tackle from Florida State, will compete for playing time on the interior line. He lined up at the under tackle in the rookie minicamp.

Homer will compete for a role as the team’s third-down back after rushing for 1,995 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons at the University of Miami. He also made 37 catches for 405 yards and a touchdown.