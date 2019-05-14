Taco Charlton undergoes ankle surgery

Getty Images

Taco Charlton made it obvious on his social media that he had surgery on something. The defensive end underwent arthroscopic surgery on his ankle, Calvin Watkins of TheAthletic.com.

Charlton, 24, already was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

The Cowboys have made it clear this is a big year for Charlton, who has only four career sacks since the team made him a first-round choice in 2017.

Last season, he played in 11 games with seven starts, but didn’t start a game in the final nine weeks and appeared in only three of the last eight regular-season games.

In his seven starts in 2018, Charlton made one sack, two quarterback hits and 10 tackles.