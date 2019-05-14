Tyler Eifert “doing pretty much everything” at Bengals workouts

Getty Images

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert‘s no stranger to offseason updates about his health and he gave one regarding the state of his ankle on Tuesday.

Eifert broke his ankle four games into the 2018 season and had surgery to deal with the injury a short time later. He said that he’s close to being up to speed on the field.

“I’m doing pretty much everything,” Eifert said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “There’s a couple things here and there but for the most part it’s all doing everything with the guys.”

Eifert, who signed a one-year deal to stay in town this offseason, is also working on getting up to speed on the offense being installed by new head coach Zac Taylor. He hopes to have it down by camp so he “can go out there and play fast.” It would be all the better if he can do that for something close to a full season for the first time since 2015.