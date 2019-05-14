Tyrone Crawford charged for bar fight

Getty Images

It took nearly two months, but Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford has been charged for his role in a Florida bar fight.

According to TMZ.com, Crawford is being charged with a single misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly, which carries a maximum sentence of 60 days.

Considering the video footage of Crawford getting the better of two bouncers from the bar, it seems surprising there weren’t more or more serious charges.

He’s pleading not guilty and will have a court date next month.

The league has also investigated the situation, and as we know, isn’t dependent on the criminal justice system to hand out their own punishments for violating the personal conduct policy.