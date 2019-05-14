Vikings restructure Eric Kendricks contract

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 14, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT
The Vikings were snug against the salary cap, which has created some uncertainty about the future of tight end Kyle Rudolph.

And with some room needed to sign their first-rounder Garrett Bradbury today, they went to another player to create some.

Via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, the Vikings restructured linebacker Eric Kendricks‘ deal to make cap space appear. Without the restructure, they’d have been over the cap (which you can’t be).

Kendricks just signed a five-year, $50 million extension last year, so there was plenty of room to play kick-the-can with his money.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said “sometimes business gets in the way” when asked about Rudolph’s status earlier this week, an ominous note considering they drafted tight end Irv Smith in the second round.

33 responses to “Vikings restructure Eric Kendricks contract

  1. Selfless guy and team…The QB to the East of us could learn from the attitude Viking players show on and off the field.

  Brobokil says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:16 pm
    Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm
    If there were a trade or a major cut, we would have heard about it by now. I’m guessing they did a minor restructure of someone’s contract to get the money they need, which I have been saying they would do the whole time. Kyle Rudolph is going nowhere.
    Cut announcements always come after signing announcements. There’s more yet to come out of Eagan. A trade, restructure, or cut.

    0 2 Rate This
    Where are the two guys that gave me thumbs down? You can admit you were wrong right here 🙂

  6. Kubiak is running the offensive side of things now. It would be pretty surprising for the Vikes to trade Rudolph. Cosuins needs all the help he can get. With the OL finally getting some reinforcements they may have a chance to be much more productive this year !

  Alan Light says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:32 pm
    Selfless guy and team…The QB to the East of us could learn from the attitude Viking players show on and off the field.

    I must have missed the article where Cousins agreed to restructure and make some non-guaranteed to keep his teammates around. Please point me to that article. Restructuring is not normally a selfless move. Usually it involves converting something to a bonus so it can be spread out and the bonus is paid immediately to the player. The self-less move is taking a pay cut. The article does not mention he did that. You’re confusing restructure with pay cut. Totally different concepts.

  Alan Light says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:32 pm
    Selfless guy and team…The QB to the East of us could learn from the attitude Viking players show on and off the field.

    You mean being ok with losing, under achieving or coming up short in big situations?

  10. Rodgers would never restructure to help that team. See what a true team player does to keep the band together? He could definitely learn something from Eric Kendricks.

  aypeeswhippingstick says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    I thought Rob Brzezinski was a magician? Turning over every sofa cushion at team headquarters for loose change doesn’t sound very magical to me.
    Nope. Nothing magical about restructuring a contract. Every team does it all the time. It only seems like magic to people like you who have been telling us the Vikings can’t make any moves because of their cap situation and they have no choice but to cut starters.

  ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:37 pm
    Rodgers would never restructure to help that team. See what a true team player does to keep the band together? He could definitely learn something from Eric Kendricks.

    Restructuring is not normally a selfless move. Usually it involves converting something to a bonus so it can be spread out and the bonus is paid immediately to the player. The self-less move is taking a pay cut. The article does not mention he did that. You’re confusing restructure with pay cut. Totally different concepts. Interesting that there’s no mention of Cousins giving up any of his 84 million guaranteed to help the team or did I miss that article. If you want to be critical at least know what you are talking about. Then again a Vikings fan not knowing what he’s talking about is not exactly stunning news.

  Brobokil says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Brobokil says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:16 pm
    Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm
    If there were a trade or a major cut, we would have heard about it by now. I’m guessing they did a minor restructure of someone’s contract to get the money they need, which I have been saying they would do the whole time. Kyle Rudolph is going nowhere.
    Cut announcements always come after signing announcements. There’s more yet to come out of Eagan. A trade, restructure, or cut.

    0 2 Rate This
    Where are the two guys that gave me thumbs down? You can admit you were wrong right here
    I think the reason you got the thumbs down was because what you said was patently obvious, not because it was incorrect. It also added nothing beyond the original comment you referenced.

  Alan Light says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:48 pm
    The fear is palpable in opposing teams comments section today. SKOL

    Hey look, the user who was M.I.A. in the Kyle Rudolph threads is back, publicly displaying his stupidity for all to see! Why no comments on the prior articles, “eh”?

  ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:37 pm
    Rodgers would never restructure to help that team. See what a true team player does to keep the band together? He could definitely learn something from Eric Kendricks.
    You’re probably right that he wouldn’t. Cousins could have helped out here and he didn’t. Yet, you didn’t mention that. Kendricks more likely than not received some extra money for doing what he did, so let’s not pretend like his actions were purely selfless and altruistic.

  Brobokil says

    Where are the two guys that gave me thumbs down?
    I was one of them.

    I did it because you were wrong.

    It was a minor restructure, just as Rob B said in the post you quoted.

  18. Kicking the money down the line means you’re going into cap hell longer. Spielman is really on the hook here.

    But, all he had to do was pay Keenum 20 mil per for 2 years and then draft a couple QBs, while trading off some chips to have a good rebuild.

    Paying a QB 30 mil per is never going to work under this cap.

  19. Wisconsin Is SUPERIOR!
    Um, actually I’ve posted multiple times my desire to keep Rudolph. Reading is hard if you live in Wisconsin. Rudy and Smith will score multiple touchdowns each vs. the Packers and the sweep will be complete again this year vs. the Pack. It’s been so many years since we had to worry about losing a game to the Pack and their over rated QB with the 500 record since 2015. Green Bay will be a Fourth in the North.

  gtodriver says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    Brobokil says
    Where are the two guys that gave me thumbs down?
    I was one of them.
    I did it because you were wrong.
    It was a minor restructure, just as Rob B said in the post you quoted.
    No, Brobokil wasn’t wrong. Saying that he was doesn’t make it so. He said that there was more to come out, either a restructure, a trade, or a cut. It turns out it was a restructure. That came out after the Bradbury signing. He was 100% right. What you’re doing is really disingenuous.

  tylawspick6 says

    But, all he had to do was pay Keenum 20 mil per for 2 years…
    ###

    They only paid Cousins $24 mil last year and Cousins dramatically outperformed Keenum later year.

    Denver dumped Keenum this season.

    Cousins does not see $30 mil until next year and his 3 year average is only $28 mil per year.

  tylawspick6 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:31 pm
    Paying a QB 30 mil per is never going to work under this cap.
    What were the Vikings supposed to do? Their other options were Bridgewater who hasn’t proven he can even play anymore. Best he can do is land a back up gig. Sam Bradford who was god awful for Arizona before being benched for a rookie and Bradford’s career is over. Or Keenum who was awful for Denver last year. So bad that they jettisoned him out after only fulfilling 1 year of his contract. Meanwhile Cousins contract now ranks as the 9th most money annually for QB’s. They do need to have a QB you understand that right ? What other options did they have ? You act like they had so many options?

  gtodriver says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:57 pm
    tylawspick6 says
    But, all he had to do was pay Keenum 20 mil per for 2 years…
    They only paid Cousins $24 mil last year and Cousins dramatically outperformed Keenum later year.
    Denver dumped Keenum this season.
    Cousins does not see $30 mil until next year and his 3 year average is only $28 mil per year.
    If Cousins outperformed what Keenum did in 2017, how did this team not end up in the playoffs? The Bears game was there for the taking, and the Vikings lost. At home, no less. Great coaches get their teams ready for big games. The Vikings’ looked lackluster and disinterested.

  Alan Light says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:32 pm
    Wisconsin Is SUPERIOR!
    Um, actually I’ve posted multiple times my desire to keep Rudolph. Reading is hard if you live in Wisconsin. Rudy and Smith will score multiple touchdowns each vs. the Packers and the sweep will be complete again this year vs. the Pack. It’s been so many years since we had to worry about losing a game to the Pack and their over rated QB with the 500 record since 2015. Green Bay will be a Fourth in the North.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Nostradamus has returned, everyone! Tell us, is this the year the Vikings finally win the SuperBowl? Keep those predictions coming!

  somatg3 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    They do need to have a QB you understand that right ? What other options did they have ? You act like they had so many options?
    ___________

    Exactly! You are exactly correct.
    I’ve touched on this point several times, only to be shouted down by the Barney faithful.

    Getting anchored down to the Cousins’ contract was the complete and inexcusable fault of Rick Spieldope!
    Your GM went into the 2018 offseason without a single QB under contract, a situation that should have got him fired right then and there.
    With very few options, and absolutely no leverage whatsoever, Slick Rick was forced to overpay a QB that had a significant history of struggling when facing .500 or better competition.
    And this was a QB that almost nobody wanted.

    The truly funny thing is, he’s ignoring the situation all over again.
    Lather.
    Rinse.
    Repeat.

  frank booth says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    You’re probably right that he wouldn’t. Cousins could have helped out here and he didn’t. Yet, you didn’t mention that. Kendricks more likely than not received some extra money for doing what he did, so let’s not pretend like his actions were purely selfless and altruistic.
    You’re wrong. Cousins could not have helped out because his deal is fully guaranteed. He would have to sign an extension to lower his cap hit and the Vikings are in no mood to offer him an extension at this time.

    You’re also wrong about Kendricks getting extra money.

    You’re wrong about a lot of things. Ever notice that?

  stellarperformance says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    Nostradamus has returned, everyone! Tell us, is this the year the Vikings finally win the SuperBowl? Keep those predictions coming!
    This from the guy who spent the entire season last year telling us the Packers were the team to beat. How did that work out?

  Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    May 14, 2019 at 6:49 pm
    This from the guy who spent the entire season last year telling us the Packers were the team to beat. How did that work out?
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    I said that last year?

    I meant this year.

  frank booth says

    If Cousins outperformed what Keenum did in 2017…
    ###

    Last year was 2018. Try to keep up.

    No one but you and waffles are talking about Keenum’s one good (not great) season.

  Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    May 14, 2019 at 6:47 pm
    frank booth says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:20 pm
    You’re probably right that he wouldn’t. Cousins could have helped out here and he didn’t. Yet, you didn’t mention that. Kendricks more likely than not received some extra money for doing what he did, so let’s not pretend like his actions were purely selfless and altruistic.
    You’re wrong. Cousins could not have helped out because his deal is fully guaranteed. He would have to sign an extension to lower his cap hit and the Vikings are in no mood to offer him an extension at this time.
    You’re also wrong about Kendricks getting extra money.
    You’re wrong about a lot of things. Ever notice that?
    You’re correct that I’m wrong about Cousins and possible Kendricks.

    Other things? Not even remotely close. You should speak for yourself.

    Vikings are the best. They’ve proven as much.

