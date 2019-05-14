Vikings restructure Eric Kendricks contract

Getty Images

The Vikings were snug against the salary cap, which has created some uncertainty about the future of tight end Kyle Rudolph.

And with some room needed to sign their first-rounder Garrett Bradbury today, they went to another player to create some.

Via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, the Vikings restructured linebacker Eric Kendricks‘ deal to make cap space appear. Without the restructure, they’d have been over the cap (which you can’t be).

Kendricks just signed a five-year, $50 million extension last year, so there was plenty of room to play kick-the-can with his money.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said “sometimes business gets in the way” when asked about Rudolph’s status earlier this week, an ominous note considering they drafted tight end Irv Smith in the second round.