Vikings sign Garrett Bradbury

The Vikings have their 2019 first-round pick under contract.

The team announced that center Garrett Bradbury has agreed to a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. He’s the 11th of the team’s 12 picks to agree to a deal. Seventh-round long snapper Austin Cutting is the only one without a contract and his availability is complicated by his Air Force service commitment.

There had been word that Bradbury’s deal would have to wait for the Vikings to free up some salary cap space. There’s no word on what, if anything, the team might have done to free up that money ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.

Bradbury started his final 39 games at North Carolina State and looks like a good bet to continue his starting streak come the fall.