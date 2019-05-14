Vikings sign Garrett Bradbury

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
The Vikings have their 2019 first-round pick under contract.

The team announced that center Garrett Bradbury has agreed to a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. He’s the 11th of the team’s 12 picks to agree to a deal. Seventh-round long snapper Austin Cutting is the only one without a contract and his availability is complicated by his Air Force service commitment.

There had been word that Bradbury’s deal would have to wait for the Vikings to free up some salary cap space. There’s no word on what, if anything, the team might have done to free up that money ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.

Bradbury started his final 39 games at North Carolina State and looks like a good bet to continue his starting streak come the fall.

54 responses to “Vikings sign Garrett Bradbury

  8. Rob Brezinski plays chess to everyone else’s checkers when it comes to the NFL cap. Elite roster with everyone being able to be signed.

  12. We will hear the rest of the story before the end of the day is over. The Vikes either restructured someone or let someone go. Really hope they restructured Rudolphs contract. Don’t let anybody go on the offensive side!

  13. What’s the over/under for how many games Kirk Cousins will win against teams with winning records on 2019? I believe in 2018 it was “1”. That sounds about right for 2019 as well.

  14. Alan Light says:
    May 14, 2019 at 1:39 pm
    Rob Brezinski plays chess to everyone else’s checkers when it comes to the NFL cap. Elite roster with everyone being able to be signed.
    ——————————–
    And zero to show for it. How is that good again?

  15. Alan Light says:
    May 14, 2019 at 1:39 pm
    Rob Brezinski plays chess to everyone else’s checkers when it comes to the NFL cap. Elite roster with everyone being able to be signed.
    ========================================================================================
    I was waiting for the “checkers, chess” comment.

    No, Brzezinski doesn’t really do anything different than the vast majority of cap guys. It’s less about the cap and more about finding the talent, which the Vikings are very good at. The problem is that the head coach hasn’t been able to maximize it.

  16. Salary cap isn’t an issue right now. they have 90 players on the roster right now and are technically way way over the cap, but it does not count at this time of year and with this many players. they have all offseason to figure out the restructures, but they need to get it done before they cut to the final 53 man roster.

  17. For the people worried about the salary cap.None of you need to worry. We have a highly paid highly trained professional taking care of it. Brzezinski has done all right so far. Latavius Murray, Marcus Sherels and Sheldon Richardson we’re all good players that we lost. But we had a team full of good players and came up short two years ago. We were way short last year. So if we lose a few good players, in order to sign some great ones, I’m good with that. Here’s hoping this kid is a great one.

  18. If there were a trade or a major cut, we would have heard about it by now. I’m guessing they did a minor restructure of someone’s contract to get the money they need, which I have been saying they would do the whole time. Kyle Rudolph is going nowhere.

  19. Rob Brezinski plays chess to everyone else’s checkers when it comes to the NFL cap.

    ===================================================
    Word has it that around the league, the other 31 teams were not happy the Cousins got a fully guarnateed contract, something the other 31 teams would never do. They just didn’t want that precedent set because if one guy gets it, other players will be asking for it. As it turns out, there is not a lot of damage because the other 31 teams can legitimately say the Vikigns were desperate and by the looks of the contract and Cousins play, they are right.

  20. He’s Mick Tinglehoff 2.0? Typical Vikings’ fans. He hasn’t played a down yet and he’s heralded as the second coming. Last year, it was the awesome one-two punch of studs Roc Thomas and Mike Boone, whom some Vikings’ fans here said they could start for most teams. I suppose Tinglehoff 2.0 will be snapping the ball to Kyle Sloter, Tom Brady 2.0.

  22. HMM something smells fishy looks like the Vikes went the Patriots way and payed some players with endorsments from the Big Guns in Minny. Check Mate or is it King Me.

  23. frank

    Zimmer took over a 5 win team. His only losing season was in year one (7 – 9).

    Since then he’s won the NFCN two out of four times, more than any other team in our division.

    He’s led the team to 40 wins during that time, more than any other team in the division.

    He has accomplished this despite losing his starting QB early in the season (or preseason) in two of the four years, unlike some teams that totally flounder when they lose a QB.

    Just trying to clear up your obvious confusion…

  25. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm
    If there were a trade or a major cut, we would have heard about it by now. I’m guessing they did a minor restructure of someone’s contract to get the money they need, which I have been saying they would do the whole time. Kyle Rudolph is going nowhere.
    ————————————————————————-
    Cut announcements always come after signing announcements. There’s more yet to come out of Eagan. A trade, restructure, or cut.

  26. whatjusthapped says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:05 pm
    Rob Brezinski plays chess to everyone else’s checkers when it comes to the NFL cap.

    ===================================================
    Word has it that around the league, the other 31 teams were not happy the Cousins got a fully guarnateed contract, something the other 31 teams would never do. They just didn’t want that precedent set because if one guy gets it, other players will be asking for it. As it turns out, there is not a lot of damage because the other 31 teams can legitimately say the Vikigns were desperate and by the looks of the contract and Cousins play, they are right.
    ———————————————————————
    There are already QB’s with more expensive contracts. Aaron Rodgers deal includes $103 million guaranteed and $67 million before the end of the calendar year. And the packers have no talent around him. I couldn’t even think of what Packer jersey to get my Packer fan wife now that Mathews is gone. Guess it’ll have to be another Rodgers jersey…

  27. wjh

    You keep trying to make a big deal of Cousins 3 year $84 mil contract. Yes it’s fully guaranteed, but it’s spread over 3 years.

    Have you forgotten that your beloved Aaron has actually been PAID $80 MILLION DOLLARS in less than 12 months on his current contract?

    And the Packers did this with Rodgers still having two full years remaining on his old contract.

    Cousins won’t see the 80th million of his contract until around week 16 of the 2020 season.

    Just adding a little clarity to the issue.

  28. Eric Kendricks restructured to make room for everyone. What a World Class organization….

  29. gtodriver says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:13 pm
    frank
    Zimmer took over a 5 win team. His only losing season was in year one (7 – 9).
    Since then he’s won the NFCN two out of four times, more than any other team in our division.
    He’s led the team to 40 wins during that time, more than any other team in the division.
    He has accomplished this despite losing his starting QB early in the season (or preseason) in two of the four years, unlike some teams that totally flounder when they lose a QB.
    Just trying to clear up your obvious confusion…
    ================================================================================================
    There’s no confusion. Vikings’ fans have continually explained to us that the Vikings have the best GM, the best cap guy, the best talent, and that Zimmer is the best coach. With all of that, Zimmer should have won more than one playoff game in 5 years (and he barely won that one). He didn’t have his team ready for the following game in 2017 and was completely embarrassed by the Eagles and Pederson. There’s no way his team should have finished 8-8 with Bradford having the season that he did in 2016, and 2018 was as absolute disaster, especially after the organization got the QB that they wanted. Stop with your poorly attempted sleight of hand and spin- this team has clearly underachieved under Zimmer, and management knows it, doing an end run around Zimmer to hire the Kubiaks and Dennison.

  30. Bradbury looks like a strong add to the Vikings OL. He’s got that ‘tude you look for, especially inside where alot of business is taken care of.

  31. frank booth says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:08 pm
    He’s Mick Tinglehoff 2.0? Typical Vikings’ fans. He hasn’t played a down yet and he’s heralded as the second coming. Last year, it was the awesome one-two punch of studs Roc Thomas and Mike Boone, whom some Vikings’ fans here said they could start for most teams. I suppose Tinglehoff 2.0 will be snapping the ball to Kyle Sloter, Tom Brady 2.0.
    —————————————

    You’re right frank. He’s bigger, stronger and faster than Mick. But it’s a different era so…….

  32. frank booth says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:08 pm
    He’s Mick Tinglehoff 2.0? Typical Vikings’ fans. He hasn’t played a down yet and he’s heralded as the second coming. Last year, it was the awesome one-two punch of studs Roc Thomas and Mike Boone, whom some Vikings’ fans here said they could start for most teams. I suppose Tinglehoff 2.0 will be snapping the ball to Kyle Sloter, Tom Brady 2.0.
    ——————————————

    Just because your Packers waisted both 1st round picks doesn’t mean you can come here and try to harsh our buzz frank.

  33. Could care less who the Packers drafted in any round. I’m a Bears fan, not Packers. You know, the team that beat the Vikings’ twice last year and knocked them out of the playoffs. Remember?

  34. Alan Light says:
    May 14, 2019 at 2:27 pm
    Eric Kendricks restructured to make room for everyone. What a World Class organization….
    =================================================================================================
    Contracts are restructured by players all of the time on many different teams in order to clear cap room. World Class organizations show sustained excellence in their field and in sports, win championships or at least compete for them on a consistent basis. A team that underachieves and goes through 4 different offensive coordinators in 5 years where management has to take back some responsibility from their key hire isn’t the mark of a World Class organization.

  35. frank booth says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Could care less who the Packers drafted in any round. I’m a Bears fan, not Packers. You know, the team that beat the Vikings’ twice last year and knocked them out of the playoffs. Remember?
    ___________

    Yes, I remember. It’s hard to forget losing two games to one of the worst franchises in recent NFL history. Very embarrassing.

    Please forgive those who accuse you of being a Packer fan. Just because you’ve never had a negative word to say about them and attack Viking fans exactly like troll Packer fans is no reason to make that mistake.

  36. Come on guys, do better. Every time I’m overwhelmingly right or strike a chord you start in with the predictable “you’re a Packer fan” line. At least fight back and debate or attempt to support your point rather than rely weakly on an ad hominem approach.

  37. It’s funny. Most (nearly all) outlets have said the Packers had a better draft and offseason than the Vikings did, and yet…

    Here on PFT a conservative is claiming that the Packers “waisted” their two first round draft picks.

    I cannot even fathom how someone could be so wrong about literally everything on earth.

  38. frank

    The Vikings are the most consistently successful franchise in the NFC North/Central.

    Unlike the Bears, Lions and Packers, the Vikings have never taken a DECADE or more off from being the class of the division and one of the better teams in the NFL.

    Once again, just trying to add a little clarity after one of you mindless rants.

  39. Alan Light says:
    May 14, 2019 at 1:39 pm
    Rob Brezinski plays chess to everyone else’s checkers when it comes to the NFL cap. Elite roster with everyone being able to be signed.
    ____________

    8-7-1 overall record.
    1-6 against teams .500 or better, equals elite roster to you? Wow!!!

  40. gtodriver says:
    May 14, 2019 at 4:17 pm
    frank
    The Vikings are the most consistently successful franchise in the NFC North/Central.
    Unlike the Bears, Lions and Packers, the Vikings have never taken a DECADE or more off from being the class of the division and one of the better teams in the NFL.
    Once again, just trying to add a little clarity after one of you mindless rants.
    ========================================================================================
    You’re carrying on a completely different conversation from what was posited. There was no mention of the Bears and the Packers or the Vikings success over some random time period. It’s about the Zimmer era and the talented roster he’s been given, and how he has underachieved. One playoff win in 5 years. Try and stay on point here or go back and read and catch up. This team as it’s built should have been in the playoffs in 2016 and surely should have been competing for the division title last year after getting Cousins. Stay with me now. We’ve heard how great this management is. How much talent the team has. Isn’t it on the head coach to put that together, or is that someone else’s responsibility? Do you think there’s a reason why, in an age where young coaches get jobs as head coaches, that Zimmer got nary a sniff as a head coaching candidate until he was 56 years old, and even then, there was only one team truly interested?

  41. gtodriver is satisfied with division titles not unlike many Vikings fans. World class organizations tend to have won atleast one championship. Unbelievable.

  42. frank booth says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:22 pm
    Could care less who the Packers drafted in any round. I’m a Bears fan, not Packers. You know, the team that beat the Vikings’ twice last year and knocked them out of the playoffs. Remember?
    —————
    Oh yeah the diehard Bears fan that you can’t find with a search light on bears threads and did not know Harbuagh and Kevin Butler were Bears players. Cute cover story dude!

  45. RMoss84HOF says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:06 pm
    frank booth says:
    May 14, 2019 at 3:22 pm
    Could care less who the Packers drafted in any round. I’m a Bears fan, not Packers. You know, the team that beat the Vikings’ twice last year and knocked them out of the playoffs. Remember?
    —————
    Oh yeah the diehard Bears fan that you can’t find with a search light on bears threads and did not know Harbuagh and Kevin Butler were Bears players. Cute cover story dude!
    ============================================================
    Wrong on both counts, but imaginations are a wonderful thing.

  46. If Brezinski is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers, perhaps that’s why the Vikings haven’t won a Super Bowl in their entire existence. They’re playing the game wrong.

  47. Possible Griffin was cut? 30ish, restructured, but would free up 7Mish in cap room.
    _____________________________________________________________________________
    What did you just say?

  48. norrismen17 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:40 pm
    Erik Kendricks restructured deal. Good teammate.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    I’m sure he’s a great teammate, but it has nothing to do with his restructured deal. He didn’t take one penny less. He either got more guaranteed money up front, a pro-rated extended deal, or both. The Vikings are paying twice for the same cattle because of the cap restraints they placed upon themselves.

  49. Great draft pick, he is regarded as one of the best centers coming out of college in recent years. Hopefully he’ll help stabilize the line for a long time and the injuries are at a minimum.

  50. Frank booth says

    You’re carrying on a completely different conversation from what was posited. There was no mention of the Bears and the Packers or the Vikings success over some random time period. It’s about the Zimmer era and the talented roster he’s been given, and how he has underachieved.
    ####

    I answered that in my previous post, but I’ll hit the highlights again just for you…

    In the last 4 seasons, Zimmer is the winningest coach in the division and has won the most NFCN titles.

    He did this despite losing his starting QB in two of those four years.

    But you chose not to accept the truth and just blathered nonsense in response.

    Which is your standard operating procedure when confronted with facts.

  53. I agree with Frank Booth, Zim could do better with this roster filled with talent at every single position. The cutting off of the cats heads. 5-0 to season over. Then doesn’t learn from his mistakes & repeats the blunder the next yr after the MN Miracle by saying they got lucky to win instead of saying that’s proof this is a team of destiny and will win the SB. The team was deflated vs the Eagles and a weeks worth of Zim’s nay saying. Zim said Parcell’s told him to do that. Sorry but those were both colossal blunders. Now he’s repeating the same pattern talking about Rudolph. Just shut up Zim. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that only a couple of his old players came to the Vikings as free agents because nobody want to play for him. What did Akoie do last year to hardly play even though he was graded as one of the top safeties? He was in Zim’s doghouse. How, why! I’m tired of it personally.

    The reason Vikings fans are excited about Bradbury is the fact that he can play center and is much bigger & stronger than Elflein who Hicks with the Bears manhandled. Like he was playing against a child. Elflein will not even make the starting 5. He will be a good replacement though & will play both guard & center positions before the end of the year for sure.

    With the addition of Kubiak, This team has as good a chance as any to be very good. Let’s hope Zim learns to shut his mouth!

  54. Yep. Zimmer has shown that he has limitations and should be doing better with this team. I don’t understand a fan base of a team with this much talent that upgrades with a QB who signs a 3-year, $84 million dollar contract, doesn’t make the playoffs (after reaching the NFCCG in 2017), and still thinks that the head coach is doing a really good job after he’s had his team grossly unprepared for big games and management no longer trusts him to hire and oversee offensive assistants. In most, if not all other NFL cities, fans would be critical of this, and rightfully so.

Leave a Reply

