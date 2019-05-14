Xavien Howard won’t be “bragging” now that he has a new contract

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard signed a five-year extension with the team last week that will make for a big change to his bank account.

On Tuesday, Howard said that it won’t have an impact on the person he is. Howard said that you “don’t see me out here just bragging about doing anything” and that he’ll remain that way now that he’s secured a long-term deal in Miami.

Howard is willing to make some changes, though. Head coach Brian Flores said last week that he sees room for Howard to improve as a cornerback and Howard said he agrees with that assessment.

“Yes, most definitely I can get better,” Howard said, via the team’s website. “There’s a lot of stuff out there I can work on to help my game and become the top corner in the league.”

That would be a welcome development for all parties in Miami even if no one is going to be bragging about it.