49ers add Levine Toilolo, cut a safety

The 49ers made it official Wednesday, adding another one of coach Kyle Shanahan’s familiar parts.

The team announced the addition of tight end Levine Toilolo. To make room for him on the roster, they released safety Cameron Glenn.

Toilolo was with the Lions last year, but began his career with the Falcons, working there when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator.

Toilolo caught 31 passes for the Falcons in 2014 (before Shanahan showed up in Atlanta), and caught a combined 20 passes the next two years. He had 21 catches for the Lions last year.