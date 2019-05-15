49ers signing tight end Levine Toilolo

Getty Images

The 49ers are adding some tight end depth from a veteran.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers are set to sign former Falcons tight end Levin Toilolo today.

A former fourth-round pick in Atlanta, Toilolo was up and down there, with one season of 31 catches and no others with more than 13. He signed with Detroit last offseason and had 21 catches for 263 yards for the Lions.

He’s a decent depth addition behind George Kittle, and adds to their collection of former Falcons who worked with coach Kyle Shanahan.