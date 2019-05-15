Adrian Wilson earns promotion to director of pro scouting

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced six promotions within their scouting department, including naming Adrian Wilson the director of pro scouting.

Quentin Harris now has the title of director of player personnel; Dru Grigson earned a promotion to assistant director of player personnel; Chris Culmer now is director of college scouting; Josh Scobey is western regional scout; and Nathan Digregorio is pro scout.

The Cardinals also announced they have hired Keegan Leyrer as an area scout in the west and Andrew Caskin as a scouting assistant.

Wilson played 12 seasons for the Cardinals, earning five Pro Bowl honors and a spot in the team’s Ring of Honor. He joined the Cardinals’ scouting department following his retirement from the NFL in 2015.

Wilson was assisting with both the pro and college scouting departments the past four seasons with the Cardinals.

Harris, who played safety for the Cardinals from 2002-05, has worked as the team’s director of pro scouting the past six years after earning a promotion from assistant personnel director in 2013. He is entering his 12th season with Arizona’s scouting department, having started as a pro scout in 2008.