As usual, Rams are the last team to sign their draft picks

Getty Images

Most of this year’s draft picks have already signed their rookie contracts, and every team has signed at least some of their rookies — every team except the Rams.

As usual, the Rams are the last team to get started on signing draft picks, continuing a policy they’ve had for several years.

The Rams’ policy is to give each player a course the team refers to as “Financial Planning 101” before anyone signs a contract. The Rams like to give players information about wise investments and how to avoid going broke, as too many NFL players do.

The NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement makes rookie contracts straightforward enough that there’s not a lot of wiggle room for negotiation, and usually the Rams sign all their rookies at the same time, after the financial training is over. And they hope that their rookies will spend those signing bonuses wisely.