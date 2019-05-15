Baker Mayfield on Odell Beckham: You trust he’ll be there when it matters

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
Wide receiver Odell Beckham made a cameo appearance at Browns OTAs this week, but he wasn’t around on Wednesday when head coach Freddie Kitchens, quarterback Baker Mayfield and others from the team met with the media.

Kitchens downplayed the absence of a player during voluntary workouts and said he’d only be concerned in Beckham misses mandatory work. Mayfield took a similar approach when asked about the wideout.

“You let a guy like that be him,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “Everybody has their routine. Stick to what’s working, and for him, obviously it’s been working for a while. He’s gonna do what he’s gonna do. You’ve got to trust he’s going to be there when it matters and we know who he is.”

The hope in Cleveland is that Beckham’s arrival will help lift an offense that has stockpiled talent over the last two years. Mayfield acknowledged that talent, but said the big question now is what the Browns are going to do with it. That answer won’t come for a while and Beckham should be on hand when it comes time to provide it.

  2. OBJ will be there early when it’s time to sign his contracts.
    Other times, not so much.

  3. “You let a guy like that be him,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website.

    Giants said the same thing. That’s why he was traded to Cleveland.

  5. Browns made a mistake trading away a high draft pick for a WR no matter how good he is. How many of the recent Super Winners had a top WR that they over paid for? Not only does he eat up a lot of cap you also gave up a draft pick for a player who isn’t getting any better. You can get WRs in the draft and you get them cheap for the first several years of their contract. If Baker is the player you all think he is the Browns would have been better getting a young cheap talent that isn’t a risk to tear up your locker room because he is getting older and not putting up the same numbers. These diva WRs don’t take getting older well.

  7. Well, nice try at the political correctness Bake. But, has it really been ” working”. Hes basically an under achiever todate

  8. It’s not a big deal but given the hype with the Browns this season, if he and Baker are slow to build chemistry together the media is going to talk and THAT…may end up making a difference with ODB Jr.

