Baker Mayfield on Odell Beckham: You trust he’ll be there when it matters

Wide receiver Odell Beckham made a cameo appearance at Browns OTAs this week, but he wasn’t around on Wednesday when head coach Freddie Kitchens, quarterback Baker Mayfield and others from the team met with the media.

Kitchens downplayed the absence of a player during voluntary workouts and said he’d only be concerned in Beckham misses mandatory work. Mayfield took a similar approach when asked about the wideout.

“You let a guy like that be him,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “Everybody has their routine. Stick to what’s working, and for him, obviously it’s been working for a while. He’s gonna do what he’s gonna do. You’ve got to trust he’s going to be there when it matters and we know who he is.”

The hope in Cleveland is that Beckham’s arrival will help lift an offense that has stockpiled talent over the last two years. Mayfield acknowledged that talent, but said the big question now is what the Browns are going to do with it. That answer won’t come for a while and Beckham should be on hand when it comes time to provide it.