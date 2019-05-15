Bengals sign sixth-round pick Deshaun Davis

Getty Images

The Bengals moved a step closer to getting their entire draft class under contract on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of sixth-round pick Deshaun Davis to a four-year contract. Davis is the sixth Bengals draft choice to sign his first NFL contract and four players, including top pick Jonah Williams, remain without deals.

Davis was a three-year starter at linebacker at Auburn and capped his time in college with an All-SEC season in 2018. He led the Tigers in tackles in each of his last two seasons and posted 28.5 tackles for loss over his three years with the first team.

Davis’ best chance at early playing time is likely to come on special teams unless he shows that his undersized frame — 5’11”, 234 pounds — and average speed aren’t a hindrance on defense.