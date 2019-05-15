CFL avoids a players’ strike

Getty Images

The Canadian Football League season will begin as scheduled.

The CFL announced today that it has reached a tentative agreement with the CFL Players’ Association on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Although the agreement still needs to be ratified by the players and approved by the league’s Board of Governors, it’s safe to say the league wouldn’t have announced the agreement if everyone wasn’t confident that the deal would be accepted by all parties.

If the two sides hadn’t reached an agreement, the union was considering a strike.

No details have emerged about how the new agreement differs from the league’s previous deal, which was in place for five years but expired during the current offseason. Both sides stayed quiet during negotiations.

The CFL regular season is scheduled to begin on June 13.