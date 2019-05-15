Chiefs trade for Darron Lee

Getty Images

The Jets have agreed to trade linebacker Darron Lee to the Chiefs for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It’s the first move for the Jets since they fired General Manager Mike Maccagnan and named head coach Adam Gase the interim G.M.

The trade is not a surprise given the Jets signed C.J. Mosley in free agency. The Jets declined the fifth-year option on Lee’s contract earlier this month.

Lee has only a $1.8 million base salary this season and gets a new start in a contract year. The 20th overall pick in 2016 was a disappointment in his three seasons in New York.

He made 36 starts, three interceptions, five pass breakups, 74 tackles and four sacks.

The Chiefs, who have revamped their defense this offseason, are paying a low price for a player who once was a highly rated prospect.