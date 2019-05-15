Chris Harris, Broncos have exchanged offers

Getty Images

The Broncos and Chris Harris‘ representation are talking, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports. That’s the good news.

The bad news is the sides remain far apart in negotiations, per Klis.

Harris is looking for a deal that will pay him more than $15 million or a trade to a team that will meet his demand. The Broncos have no desire to trade Harris, who has played in Denver for eight seasons, started most of the past seven seasons and made four Pro Bowls.

But the team took a step in resolving the contract impasse by giving Fred Lyles, Harris’ agent, a first offer this week.

Harris’ $8.5 million annual average salary ranks only 25th in the NFL among players at his position, trailing even Kareem Jackson, whom the Broncos signed in free agency. Jackson has never made the Pro Bowl.

Harris is due to make $7.8 million in base salary this season in the final year of his deal.