Christopher Johnson believes Jets G.M. gig will be “real attractive job”

As the Jets embark on the search for a new General Manager, CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson has plenty of optimism regarding the desirability of the gig.

“I think this is going to be a real attractive job,” Johnson told reporters on Wednesday, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I don’t think we’re going to have any trouble finding a good G.M. here. I think this is an excellent spot.”

We wouldn’t expect Johnson to say anything other than that, but the reality is this: Whoever takes the job will have to work with coach Adam Gase, and Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that each position will report directly to ownership. Typically, every G.M. wants to hire his own coach. In this case, the atypical solution will make more sense — a G.M. with whom Gase is already comfortable, a G.M. who won’t come in with an agenda to eventually hire his own coach.

But if the Jets indeed approach it that way, whether the job is or isn’t attractive won’t matter. What will matter is whether Gase believes he can fully trust and completely work with the new G.M. And that necessarily will exclude from consideration anyone who would want to hire his own coach, sooner or later. Regardless of how viable that candidate would otherwise be.