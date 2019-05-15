Christopher Johnson: G.M. change had nothing to do with Adam Gase

Getty Images

The best power plays are the ones that don’t come off as power plays.

Only four months after being named coach of the Jets and without ever winning a single game for the team, Adam Gase has made a power play and won. He’s won it so decisively that the guy who resolved the power play claims there was no power play at all.

“This has nothing to do with Adam,” Jets CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson told reporters on Wednesday regarding the firing of G.M. Mike Maccagnan, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

It has everything to do with Adam, who quickly emerges with the title of interim G.M. and who will be directly involved in hiring the next G.M. And who possibly will have final say over the football operations, whether in writing or implicitly.

Intentional or not, it was a coup. And Gase won it. And Johnson either isn’t telling the truth about it or he’s genuinely oblivious to it.

Regardless, the good news/bad news for Gase is that he’s now in charge. For better or worse. And if it’s not better, it will be worse for him, sooner than later.