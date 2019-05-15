Connor Barwin visits the Dolphins

Getty Images

He’s a 10-year veteran who has played for four teams. He’s now potentially on track for an 11th year and a fifth team.

Per multiple reports, Connor Barwin will visit the Dolphins.

A second-round pick of the Texans in 2009, Barwin has played for Houston, Philadelphia, the Rams, and the Giants. He has 56.5 career sacks and seven seasons as a full-time starter.

The Dolphins traded Robert Quinn and saw Cameron Wake leave via free agency, so they’d benefit both from the production and the leadership, if Barwin agrees to terms with Miami.