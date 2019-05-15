Dak Prescott on his contract: It’s no rush; I know it’ll get done

Posted by Charean Williams on May 15, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
Dak Prescott‘s base salary of $2.025 million ranks only 37th among NFL quarterbacks.

The Cowboys quarterback, in the final year of his rookie deal, will get a raise at some point. But when?

Prescott, 25, appears unconcerned about how long negotiations will take.

“I mean, I want to be a Cowboy forever,” Prescott said Wednesday night, via video from Joe Trahan of WFAA. “I think the people who are doing the deal feel the same way, so to me, it’s no rush. I know it’ll get done.”

One thing for certain: Prescott will become the highest-paid player in team history, topping the deal defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence signed earlier this offseason. But how much is Prescott worth to the Cowboys?

The Seahawks made Russell Wilson the highest-paid player in the NFL at $35 million per season and $107 million guaranteed. Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan also make over $30 million per season.

All four have taken their teams to the Super Bowl, and Ryan is the only one who hasn’t won a ring, but the Falcons quarterback did win league MVP honors.

Prescott has not gotten the Cowboys beyond the divisional round in his three seasons, but Dallas has had a winning record the past three seasons, with two postseason berths.

So what is Prescott worth to the Cowboys? Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has mentioned a “team-friendly” deal for Prescott more than once.

“I mean it’s all generational money, life-changing money, so it’s a blessing just to be able to be in this position,” Prescott said when asked about Wilson’s deal. “But as far as the numbers are concerned, my focus is to win the locker room. I know it’ll get taken care of, so it is what it is.”

The Cowboys made Prescott a fourth-round draft pick in 2016. He is 32-16 as a starter in the regular season, with 10,876 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and a 96.0 passer rating.

He expects to be the Cowboys’ quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“I want to be a Cowboy, and I’m pretty sure I’ll be a Cowboy for a long time,” Prescott said. “So I don’t have any worries about it not happening or trying to get it done sooner than later. So again, no worries. It’ll get done.”

13 responses to “Dak Prescott on his contract: It’s no rush; I know it’ll get done

  1. As a Skins fan I think the Cowboys should sign him to a 40 million dollar a year contract and cut zeke and let your offensive line go cause you can’t afford them. Let’s see how that goes

  3. The rest of the NFC East is praying it will get done. One of Jerry’s final gifts would be to extend this mediocre non-game changer.
    That is all.

  6. They needed to win while he was on his rookie deal. He’s a capable starter but he’s not going to carry an offense like a top tier QB.

  8. If you want to win a Super Bowl, give the team a discount

    You will make the money 10 times over if you build a legacy

  9. Dallas failed to get to the SB while Dak was on his rookie contract. Now they face having to sign several veterans for big money in the next 2 years(Zeke, Cooper, Smith, Jones, etc). They blew it, unlike NE, Balt, Phila, Pitts and Seattle who all managed to win the SB while their franchise QBs were still on their rookie contracts. Cowboys = gang that can’t shoot straight.

  10. Great attitude…as a Redskins fan I’ve never liked the Cowboys but I cant help rooting for Dak.

  11. The rest of those nfc east teams hoping for the deal have the following: an aging veteran no longer capable of consistently producing, and an overdrafted rookie, a team with a qb with a shot leg and a one year wonder and a rookie with limited starting experience at the collegiate level, and a team with an injury prone starter that jettisoned the only qb in franchise history to bring them a superbowl. Rocks and glass houses…

  12. Dak is going to get somewhere close to 30m per year. It may seem quite high at this time but it won’t in couple of years when Mahomes gets in excess of 40m a year. Anyway, it will be interesting to see how can they sign Cooper and Zeke after giving Dak that contract.

  13. As a Skins fan I hope they sign him for 20 years because he’s not that good. Romo > Dak

