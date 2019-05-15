Dak Prescott on his contract: It’s no rush; I know it’ll get done

Getty Images

Dak Prescott‘s base salary of $2.025 million ranks only 37th among NFL quarterbacks.

The Cowboys quarterback, in the final year of his rookie deal, will get a raise at some point. But when?

Prescott, 25, appears unconcerned about how long negotiations will take.

“I mean, I want to be a Cowboy forever,” Prescott said Wednesday night, via video from Joe Trahan of WFAA. “I think the people who are doing the deal feel the same way, so to me, it’s no rush. I know it’ll get done.”

One thing for certain: Prescott will become the highest-paid player in team history, topping the deal defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence signed earlier this offseason. But how much is Prescott worth to the Cowboys?

The Seahawks made Russell Wilson the highest-paid player in the NFL at $35 million per season and $107 million guaranteed. Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan also make over $30 million per season.

All four have taken their teams to the Super Bowl, and Ryan is the only one who hasn’t won a ring, but the Falcons quarterback did win league MVP honors.

Prescott has not gotten the Cowboys beyond the divisional round in his three seasons, but Dallas has had a winning record the past three seasons, with two postseason berths.

So what is Prescott worth to the Cowboys? Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has mentioned a “team-friendly” deal for Prescott more than once.

“I mean it’s all generational money, life-changing money, so it’s a blessing just to be able to be in this position,” Prescott said when asked about Wilson’s deal. “But as far as the numbers are concerned, my focus is to win the locker room. I know it’ll get taken care of, so it is what it is.”

The Cowboys made Prescott a fourth-round draft pick in 2016. He is 32-16 as a starter in the regular season, with 10,876 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and a 96.0 passer rating.

He expects to be the Cowboys’ quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“I want to be a Cowboy, and I’m pretty sure I’ll be a Cowboy for a long time,” Prescott said. “So I don’t have any worries about it not happening or trying to get it done sooner than later. So again, no worries. It’ll get done.”