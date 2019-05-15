Dolphins expected to sign Nate Orchard

Getty Images

The Dolphins have spent some time meeting with possible additions off the edge on their defense and it appears they’re set to sign one of them.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Nate Orchard worked out for the team and is expected to sign a deal in the near future. Connor Barwin also met with the team recently.

Orchard spent a little over a month with the Seahawks this offseason before being released in the wake of Ziggy Ansah’s arrival in Seattle. He played three games for the Bills and one game for the Chiefs last year after spending the first three years of his career with the Browns.

Orchard has 69 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception over the course of his career.