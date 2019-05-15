Dolphins’ new mantra: “Takes no talent”

AP

On the way to their practice field, the Dolphins walk by a wall painted with the letters TNT.

Seems appropriate, the way they’ve blown up their roster this offseason, but according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, it’s short for “Takes No Talent.”

This is the ultimate low-hanging fruit, since their roster is one of the worst in the league, and the expectations are set so low it would be hard to get under them.

But the Dolphins are trying to instill in players a valid idea, that the little things that take no talent can make a big difference. You don’t have to be talented to work hard, know the rules, and execute assignments correctly. (The Chiefs are a prime example, since Dee Ford lining up offsides kept them from the Super Bowl.)

Acquiring talented players takes time, so the Dolphins may be smart to preach TNT to their guys, and make them run to the wall to touch it when they violate its principles.

It sets them up for cheap jokes. But it may make them better by the time they acquire talent.