Duke Johnson not at Browns OTAs after all

Despite reports earlier this week that Browns running back Duke Johnson was going to show up for OTAs, today’s OTAs came and went without Johnson.

Johnson asked to be traded earlier this offseason, the Browns said no many times, but there were indications he was willing to show up and practice the role they insist they have for him.

But like wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., he wasn’t there today.

“I’d be lying to say that I wasn’t disappointed that we don’t have everybody here,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said, via Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com. “I want everybody here. Because I do think it’s important to be here. But it’s their option.”

Johnson may still show up for some of the 10 sessions, but at the moment, he’s still absent.