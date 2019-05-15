ESPN adds Steve Levy, Louis Riddick to Week One MNF double-header

Getty Images

To start each season, ESPN televises a pair of Monday night games. Which means that they need to have a second announcing team.

This year, two new names will join the second team.

ESPN has announced that Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick will work the Broncos-Raiders game from the booth, with Laura Rutledge serving as the sideline reporter.

Last year, Beth Mowins and Brian Griese handled the Jets-Lions game, with the “A” team working the Rams-Raiders game, which kicked off at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Riddick hasn’t been bashful about his desire to work Monday night games, openly talking about his desire to do so. He’s now getting a chance to do it.

Unless of course he ends up being the next G.M. of the Jets, because he also hasn’t been bashful about his desire to run a team.