Freddie Kitchens: Important for OBJ to be mentally ready to be here

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham made an appearance at the Browns facility this week and took part in Tuesday’s organized team activity, but he was not present for Wednesday’s OTA and that led to questions for head coach Freddie Kitchens about his absence.

Kitchens said he wouldn’t say that attendance at this stage in the program is unimportant, but that he wouldn’t be concerned about Beckham’s presence until the team holds a mandatory minicamp next month. Kitchens also said he was taking Beckham’s mindset into account when it comes to this set of workouts.

“It’s also important for him to be mentally ready to be here. I’m not giving him an out … It’s better for him to be here when he can present his best self. Emotionally and physically,” Kitchens said at a Wednesday press conference.

Kitchens added that he has no doubt Beckham will be ready come September and is “going to be a good football player in the fall.” Assuming that’s the case, there’s unlikely to be much discussion about where he was on May 15.