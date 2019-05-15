Jamon Brown helps pay for funeral of 1-month-old killed in Louisville

Getty Images

Falcons guard Jamon Brown used funds from his foundation to aid a family dealing with a tragedy.

One-month-old De’Anthony Trice died in Louisville last week. His father told police that he used his fist to hit his son in the head after losing a video game and the baby died after being taken to a hospital. The head of Brown’s foundation told him about the story and Brown reached out to help the family pay for the funeral services.

“I was getting off the field when my executive director sent me the story, and this was before we decided to step up and partner with Louisville Children’s Hospital Foundation,” Brown said, via ESPN.com. “When he sent me the story, I was like, ‘Bro, this is sad.’ I read it, and I broke down. I have a daughter of my own, and I can only imagine making an irrational decision after losing a video game, not only what that would do to me but what that would do to my family. I was like ‘Damn’ just to be honest. It’s crazy some of the things that go on in this world.”

Trice’s father has been indicted on first-degree murder and criminal abuse charges.

Brown said he hoped the story will “bring awareness to parenting.” Bishop Dennis V. Lyons officiated the service and called Brown’s donation a “miracle” for a family dealing with a terrible loss.