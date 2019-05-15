Jason Verrett considered retirement after tearing Achilles

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Jason Verrett has looked like the first-round choice he was when he has been on the field. The problem is the 25th overall pick of the 2014 draft can’t seem to stay on the field.

After rehabbing a knee injury and working his way back, Verrett tore his Achilles while running in a conditioning test before training camp in 2018. He missed the entire season after playing one game in 2017 and four games in 2016.

“When it happened, I definitely had thoughts in my mind of retiring for sure, just because I worked so hard coming back from the devastating knee injury that I experienced, got back to full strength, was out there in OTAs and trained well to get ready for training camp and that season,” Verrett told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Man, it was just a freak situation that happened. It definitely was devastating, hard to deal with. I was like in a dark place for a few months, just from rehabbing and sitting on the couch and stuff like that. I definitely did contemplate giving up on it.”

Verrett played only 25 games for the Chargers, missing 55 with injuries. He has appeared in five games the past three seasons combined.

“It’s been a tough journey,” Verrett said. “I ain’t going to lie to you. It’s been tough. There was some long nights for me. Smile now, cry later type of thing for me. But just knowing what it is that I’m capable of doing, the love I’ve got for the game, I just couldn’t give up on it. I’m just excited the 49ers gave me a chance.”

Verrett, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015 with three interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 14 games, said his Achilles is “doing good.”

“I like where they have me right now progressing,” Verrett said. “I’ll for sure be ready for the season. I would probably say my turning point was around like six, seven months. I kind of started feeling the strength getting back into my calf. But it’s a day-to-day thing that’s ongoing.”