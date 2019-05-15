Jets announce G.M. change

Getty Images

When Jets CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson remained publicly silent amid rampant reports of a potential General Manager change, it should have been obvious that a change could still happen. And now it has, officially.

“This morning, I informed Mike [Maccagnan] that he was being relieved of his duties as General Manager of the team, effective immediately,” Johnson said in a statement issued not long after the report of the change emerged. “Mike helped to execute the strategic vision of the organization during the last four seasons and especially the past few months. However, I came to the decision to make a change after much thought and careful assessment of what would be in the best long-term interests of the New York Jets. I will start a search for our new General Manager immediately. In the interim, Coach Gase will be the acting General Manager. I would like to thank Mike for his time and effort during his tenure, and I wish only the best for him and his wife Betty.”

It’s possible that the move would have happened immediately after the draft, and that the rumors and reports that the move was coming prompted Johnson to wait until those rumors and reports died down. Regardless, Maccagnan is now out and, for now, coach Adam Gase runs the show.