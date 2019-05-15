Josh Rosen’s “head is swimming” right now

AP

Ryan Fitzpatrick was up first with the starting offense at Dolphins practice on Tuesday and part of his edge in the quarterback competition with Josh Rosen comes down to his edge in time with the organization.

Fitzpatrick signed with the team as a free agent in March while Rosen was acquired in a trade in late April and that leaves the 2018 first-round pick with some catching up to do. Rosen said he underestimated the logistical issues — “I’m walking in the receiver room thinking it’s the bathroom” — that would come with trying to get a handle on football matters.

“Yeah, my head is swimming,” Rosen said, via the Palm Beach Post. “But I think a lot of that is just trying to weather the storm as much as you can. It’ll get better a little bit each day. … I think we’re getting better, step by step, trying to break down this offense so I can focus more on playing football than playing against myself.”

Rosen has been with the Dolphins less than three weeks and said he’s confident that he’ll realize he’s “come pretty far” after a couple more weeks with the team. That should make training camp the time when the competition fully takes flight in Miami.