Josh Rosen’s “head is swimming” right now

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2019, 6:41 AM EDT
Ryan Fitzpatrick was up first with the starting offense at Dolphins practice on Tuesday and part of his edge in the quarterback competition with Josh Rosen comes down to his edge in time with the organization.

Fitzpatrick signed with the team as a free agent in March while Rosen was acquired in a trade in late April and that leaves the 2018 first-round pick with some catching up to do. Rosen said he underestimated the logistical issues — “I’m walking in the receiver room thinking it’s the bathroom” — that would come with trying to get a handle on football matters.

“Yeah, my head is swimming,” Rosen said, via the Palm Beach Post. “But I think a lot of that is just trying to weather the storm as much as you can. It’ll get better a little bit each day. … I think we’re getting better, step by step, trying to break down this offense so I can focus more on playing football than playing against myself.”

Rosen has been with the Dolphins less than three weeks and said he’s confident that he’ll realize he’s “come pretty far” after a couple more weeks with the team. That should make training camp the time when the competition fully takes flight in Miami.

  1. The process of converting to a fish from a bird is counter evolution , thus, Rosen should be confused! Any way, Rosen is really going to have to work hard to beat out Fitz, the guy can ball and is a great leader that his teammates respect,

  2. Does that leave Fitz as the Dinosaur or Neanderthal?

  3. He probably should not have said that (head swimming), but it is understandable. He shouldn’t have a problem beating out Fitzpatrick even if it happens during the season. He flashes for a while, but in the end, DC’s figure him out.

  4. Who really cares about Josh Rosen? What has he done? And with or without him the Dolphins are going to be a bad team. He’s a young QB in the league that likes to keep his name in the media. Mostly complaining about something. Thats all he is at this point.

  5. That’s not a good reaction kid. “I’m excited about the playbook” or “I’m already seeing the talent this team has” or “I’m ready to compete and show Miami that we can win” are much better answers then “I don’t know how to handle change”. Sheesh. No wonder he’s a one
    draft pick who is on (season) and done. Got the arm but not the mind I guess.

  7. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:56 am
    If Rosen struggles, Miami will be back in the Tua sweepstakes next year
    With their coaching staff, they would still lose 12 games with last year’s ALL Pro roster.

