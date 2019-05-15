Kareem Hunt has apologized but not to victim

AP

Kareem Hunt said it took him “a long, long time” before watching the video of him shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway of his Cleveland residence. The Browns running back said he was ashamed when he finally saw it.

“I was like, ‘Wow, it’s pretty bad. That’s not me,’” Hunt said Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I knew it wasn’t [me].”

Hunt held his first news conference since signing with the Browns in February. He apologized again for two separate physical altercations that cost him his job with the Chiefs on Dec. 1 and will cost him an eight-game suspension this season with the Browns.

Hunt, though, said he has not apologized to the victim in the video.

“But if I was to see her, I would apologize to her face,” Hunt said, “but I have not had the chance to do that.”

Hunt added he doesn’t “know any ways of contacting her, so I have not.”

The league’s 2017 rushing champion has undergone counseling twice a week for anger management, while speaking to high school students about his mistakes.

“I pretty much just focused on making myself the better person,” Hunt said. “. . .I’m not an angry person at all. Definitely not. I just felt like I had to make better decisions. So that was my biggest thing. I want to talk about ways to make better decisions in certain situations I’m put in.”