Kareem Hunt: I have to earn everybody’s trust

Running back Kareem Hunt had a press conference at the Browns’ facility on Wednesday afternoon to discuss what he’s been doing since signing with the team and being suspended for the first eight games of the regular season.

Hunt’s suspension came after video of a violent incident with a woman came to light and he reiterated the apology he made when that ban was announced. Hunt said he has not apologized to the woman face to face, but said he would if he had the opportunity to meet with her.

Hunt also said that he promised the Browns that there would not be another incident like the one that led to his suspension and that he knows “I’m not going to mess this up again” while acknowledging that the only way to prove himself is by his actions in the future.

“I’ve got to earn everybody’s trust,” Hunt said.

Hunt will be able to work with the team throughout the offseason and training camp and he will be able to play in the preseason. The Browns have reportedly asked the league to allow them to have Hunt around the team while serving the suspension, but there’s been no word that the league has agreed to such an arrangement.