Le’Veon Bell: “I’m here to win football games”

Getty Images

The firing of Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan shed new light on the tensions between Maccagnan and coach Adam Gase regarding whether the team should break the bank for Le'Veon Bell. On Wednesday night, Bell responded to the talk that Gase didn’t want the former Steelers workhorse tailback.

“There’s been a BUNCH of false reports and speculation about me in the past about things I’ve said and done, so I’m used to this,” Bell said on Twitter. “I don’t jump to conclusions when I hear or see a story that may affect me. Even if reports are true, that won’t stop me from doing what I came here to do . . . everyone has a job to do, and I’m gonna do mine whether peopIe ‘like’ me or not. I’m here to win football games.”

The question isn’t whether Gase “likes” Bell. The question is whether Gase wanted Bell on the team and, more specifically, whether Gase wanted to pay what the Jets paid — especially since it seemed clear that the Jets could get Bell by paying less than they did.

Regardless, Bell is a Jet and Gase is the coach. That’s not changing for at least this season, possibly for at least two seasons. So both player and coach need to find a way to get on the same page, regardless of whether Gase was on board with the decision to give Bell so much paper.