Lions will seek to improve relationship with Calvin Johnson

Posted by Charean Williams on May 15, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

Calvin Johnson remains separated from the Lions, the only team he played for in a nine-year career. But Lions team president Rod Wood said it’s a “top priority” to repair the relationship.

“I haven’t really talked to Calvin in the last little bit,” Wood said at the team’s “Taste of the Lions” event at Ford Field on Wednesday night, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “It’s kind of funny that you asked. I had it on my agenda today to talk internally about some things to re-approach him about getting back involved. That’s on the agenda this year, reaching out to him. We have Barry [Sanders] coming in this week for a couple events and I want to try to find a way to do something similar to what we’ve been doing with Barry, if Calvin would be interested.”

Johnson retired following the 2015 season, and the Lions forced him to return $1 million of the signing bonus he received in a 2012 contract extension. He also has expressed disappointment at the Lions not letting him out of his contract to pursue a Super Bowl championship.

Johnson becomes eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2021, so the Lions want to mend fences before then.

“It’s a very high priority,” Wood said. “I would hope, and expect, within a couple years he’ll be considered for the Hall of Fame, and I really want to have a relationship at that point, that’s productive for both sides. We can be there, celebrating with him and find ways to have him here to celebrate as well.”

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Lions will seek to improve relationship with Calvin Johnson

  1. He should’ve just force his way out.. requested for a trade… I’m sure the lions would’ve got something good for him

  2. If you sign a CONTRACT you should honor it. Johnson wanted the security of a contract but the freedom of not having a contract. It doesn’t work that way.

  5. When he goes into the Hall Of fame at least there won’t be any drama about what team he’s gong to represent. If given a choice he would have a blank helmet. Future generations would think he played for the Browns.

  6. Give it up detroit. He retired because his abilities were waining. He knew it was time but wanted to blame someone. He was not anywhere as good when he retired. That cement fielf in deeetroit will do that

  7. Is it possible to go into HoF without a team? Has anyone ever finished with the Lions on good terms? Seriously, Billy Sims, Herman Moore, Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson. Why does nobody want anything to do with Detroit after they leave?The fans are long suffering and loyal. But ownership has no idea how to build relationships with players. More to it than just writing up contracts.

  9. The Lions have ruined a lot of greats! Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Ndamukong Suh, Ziggy Ansah, Eric Ebron who is dealing with RLPS (Recovering Lions Player Syndrome.) Hopefully Ebron can end his career on a good note and avoid the burnt hide branding of the Lions symbol of failure for the rest of his life.

  10. Honor your contract blahs blahs blah..the same team that was upset he retired and made him repay money (contractually they could but it is common practice to not recover bonuses), is now trying to befriend him so they can monetize his 2021 HOF induction lol…

    It’s all about the money and the lions never had his best interests in mind. Now is no different than before.

  12. To Lions team president Rod Wood:

    Bring them all back. If you played ONE down for the team, you’re eligible.

    Have more events. Good for the team and the players.

  13. I Don’t Blame Calvin for feeling better
    As a fan I felt that way we squandered so many good players and we’re doing the same thing with Matthew Stafford now

    And used to be Cleveland where careers go to die now it’s Detroit

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!