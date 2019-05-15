Looking at the NFL’s best nicknames

Getty Images

With the duo of Jets defensive linemen Quinnen and Leonard Williams being dubbed the “Twinkie Twins” by a teammate, we decided to borrow that idea for Wednesday’s PFT Live.

It was an easy leap to make — what are the best nicknames for a duo or group in NFL history?

Simms and I picked three each, with yours truly winning the rigged coin toss for the first time in weeks.

It will take only minutes to watch the segment. So check it out, and let us know your own favorites in the comments.

