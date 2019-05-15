Moose Johnston joins Dallas XFL team as director of player personnel

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 15, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
A beloved former Cowboy will take a job with the Dallas XFL team.

Daryl “Moose” Johnston, the former Cowboys fullback and current FOX commentator, will join the XFL as the director of player personnel in Dallas. Johnston will work alongside Bob Stoops, who will be the head coach in Dallas.

Johnston spent the early part of this year working as the General Manager of the San Antonio franchise in the Alliance of American Football. That did not end well, as Johnston said he and other employees were “misled” about the AAF’s financial backing, and he felt personally embarrassed that the league collapsed without even finishing its first season.

The good news in the XFL is that Vince McMahon has sold hundreds of millions of dollars of WWE stock to finance the league, meaning it is highly likely to make it through its first season. McMahon has said he’s willing to lose money in his first three seasons in an effort to lay the foundation for the league’s success.

Johnston’s tenure with the AAF gives him an idea of the player personnel available to upstart leagues. And it will hopefully give him some ideas for what an upstart league should not do.

7 responses to “Moose Johnston joins Dallas XFL team as director of player personnel

  1. So is moose no longer calling games for fox? He’s the only former cowboy announcer that I can tolerate and who isn’t completely biased for their cowboys.

  3. “McMahon has said he’s willing to lose money in his first three seasons in an effort to lay the foundation for the league’s success.”

    This is usually the case with most business ventures, whether it is the mom and pop diner or a start up tech company. Most businesses take losses in their first two years. This is why the AAF issue absolutely boggles my mind… if they expected to finish $30M in the black after one year, they did not have a good business plan.

  4. One and done? Apparently you missed the part where McMahon has pledged to personally fund the league at a loss for three full years and he has the money to do it, so….

  5. fishfan77 says:
    May 15, 2019 at 2:23 pm
    This league will be one and done. But they WILL make it one FULL season.
    ________________________________________

    “McMahon has said he’s willing to lose money in his first three seasons in an effort to lay the foundation for the league’s success.” You should really read the article before shooting your mouth off.

  6. bird2urmother says:
    May 15, 2019 at 2:06 pm
    So is moose no longer calling games for fox? He’s the only former cowboy announcer that I can tolerate and who isn’t completely biased for their cowboys.

    __________

    Despite the fact that I hate the cowboys, I disagree 100%. Always thought Aikman did a great job of not homer-ing it up, including a direct call out of the Cowboys early last season. Romo seems to keep things pretty objective (and interesting) as well.

  7. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice… I won’t get fooled again!!!

